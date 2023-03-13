Fantasy Football
The Art of Tanking In Dynasty (Video)

Written by 
Alan Seslowsky 
March 13, 2023

This article is part of our Dynasty Watch series.

The "Productive Struggle," also known as "intentional tanking," is a popular dynasty fantasy football strategy, where you "punt" the first year in a dynasty league and prioritize draft picks, younger players, and more stable positions. 

By punting the first year, you increase your probability of a high draft pick in the next rookie draft. Alan Seslowsky of RotoWire is joined by Tony "StoshX" of The Multiple Firsts Youtube Channel to identify 5 ways to optimize a long term winning strategy in dynasty fantasy football

Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
