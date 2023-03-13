The Art of Tanking In Dynasty (Video)

This article is part of our Dynasty Watch series.

The "Productive Struggle," also known as "intentional tanking," is a popular dynasty fantasy football strategy, where you "punt" the first year in a dynasty league and prioritize draft picks, younger players, and more stable positions.

By punting the first year, you increase your probability of a high draft pick in the next rookie draft. Alan Seslowsky of RotoWire is joined by Tony "StoshX" of The Multiple Firsts Youtube Channel to identify 5 ways to optimize a long term winning strategy in dynasty fantasy football

