Thursday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Patriots at Jets

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The Jets will finally have their first home game of the season when they play host to the Patriots on Thursday night. Both AFC East rivals have started off the season with a 1-1 record. Let's dive into the DFS options for the single-game contests on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Quarterback

Just having Aaron Rodgers ($10,000 DK, $14,000 FD) be a competent starting quarterback would be a huge upgrade for the Jets compared to what they had last season. Rodgers hasn't thrown for more than 176 yards in either of his first two games, but he has three touchdown passes and just one interception. He also completed at least 60.0 percent of his passes in both games. Last season, Zach Wilson completed no more than 50.0 percent of his passes in five of his 12 games.

The Patriots hope that Drake Maye ($8,800 DK, $12,500 FD) is their future at quarterback, but Jacoby Brissett ($9,000 DK, $12,500 FD) is the present at the position. Make no mistake about it, Brissett is a game manager. He didn't attempt more than 27 passes in either of his first two games, totaling 270 yards and one touchdown. What likely makes the Patriots happy, though, is that he has not thrown an interception. Between these options, Rodgers has a significantly higher upside. However, both players could finish with mundane stat lines.

Running Back

Both the Jets and the Patriots figure to be run-heavy teams this season. Rhamondre Stevenson ($11,400 DK, $15,000 FD) recorded at least 21 rushing attempts in both games for the Patriots. He ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, then followed with 81 rushing yards and another touchdown in Week 2. The Jets likely will focus on trying to slow him down, but with their defense allowing 4.7 yards per carry this season, Stevenson should still have a high floor. Antonio Gibson ($3,600 DK, $11,500 FD) turned 11 carries into 96 yards in Week 2 and has totaled 18 carries the first two weeks. Asking him to come close to 100 rushing yards again is a tall order, but he's worth considering at his cheap salary.

Breece Hall ($11,800 DK, $16,000 FD) is off to a slow start with just 116 rushing yards in two games. However, he has made up for it in the passing game with 12 receptions for 91 yards. He has also totaled two touchdowns. With his ability to contribute in both facets of the offense, he is someone to consider building your entry around.

For those hunting for a cheaper option with upside, don't sleep on Braelon Allen ($5,200 DK, $10,000 FD). The rookie scored two touchdowns in Week 2, while totaling seven carries and four targets. He's clearly behind Hall in the pecking order, but he's not a complete afterthought within the Jets' offense.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

With both quarterbacks putting up underwhelming passing stats, neither team has posted eye-popping stats at wide receiver. Garrett Wilson ($10,200 DK, $13,000 FD) has the highest upside at the position for either team, but he has just 10 receptions for 117 yards in two games. After scoring two touchdowns in Week 1, Allen Lazard ($5,800 DK, $9,500 FD) came back down to earth with just two receptions for 11 yards on four targets in Week 2.

Lazard could see his role in the Jets' offense continue to diminish with Mike Williams ($6,200 DK, $9,000 FD) on the mend. After logging just nine offensive snaps in Week 1, Williams played 36 snaps on offense in Week 2. He was targeted just once, which he turned into a 19-yard reception. It might take him some time to become a significant fantasy option again, and he likely won't be used heavily on a short week. As far as tight end goes for the Jets, Tyler Conklin ($2,800 DK, $8,000 FD) has posted two receptions for 16 yards this season. He has only been targeted four times.

The Jets gave up the second-fewest passing yards per game in the league last season. Combine that with the Patriots' run-heavy offense and it's difficult to get excited about any of their pass-catching options. K.J. Osborn ($3,200 DK, $7,500 FD), Ja'Lynn Polk ($4,000 DK, $8,000 FD) and DeMario Douglas ($4,200 DK, $7,500 FD) have combined for 58 receiving yards this season. The best receiving option for the Patriots for DFS purposes is tight end Hunter Henry ($7,800 DK, $11,000 FD). He was targeted 12 times in Week 2, finishing with eight receptions for 109 yards.

Kicker

Veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein ($5,000 DK, $8,500 FD) has converted his lone field-goal attempt this season for the Jets. Last year, he made 92.1 percent of his field-goal attempts, while making 15 of 16 extra points. Joey Slye ($4,800 DK, $8,500 FD) has taken over at kicker for the Patriots this season and has hit five of his six attempts to begin the season. His miss came on his lone attempt from at least 40 yards. Last year, he converted only 79.2 percent of his field goal attempts with the Commanders.

Defense/Special Teams

The Jets ($5,400 DK, $9,500 FD) are going to be shorthanded up front with Haason Reddick still holding out and Jermaine Johnson (Achilles) out for the season. Linebacker C.J. Mosley (toe) could also be sidelined. The Patriots ($4,400 DK, $9,000 FD) have impressed on the defensive side of things, allowing only 33 points this season despite facing the Bengals and Seahawks.

