Thursday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Vikings at Rams

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Week 8 gets underway Thursday with the Rams playing host to the Vikings. The Vikings finally suffered their first loss of the season last week, while injuries have played a part in the Rams starting 2-4. Let's dive into the DFS options for the single-game contests on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Quarterback

Sam Darnold ($9,400 DK, $14,000 FD) began the season by throwing at least two touchdown passes in each of his first four games. In two of those games, he threw at least three touchdown passes. Since then, he has thrown one touchdown pass and two interceptions in his last two games. The Rams are tied for the eighth-most passing touchdowns allowed in the league, so this could be a favorable spot for Darnold to throw multiple touchdown passes again.

Matthew Stafford ($9,000 DK, $13,500 FD) has not thrown more than one touchdown pass in a game this season. In total, he has just three touchdowns to go along with four interceptions. What's scary for Stafford in this matchup is the Vikings lead the league in interceptions and rank third in sacks. Of the two quarterbacks in this game, Darnold has the higher floor.

Running Back

One of the reasons why Stafford doesn't have many touchdown passes is that Kyren Williams ($11,200 DK, $15,500 FD) has been racking up scores on the ground. He has rushed for at least one touchdown in every game, giving him a total of eight rushing touchdowns. The Rams have been determined to give him a heavy workload, leaving him with at least 19 carries in five of their six games. With him being so busy, Blake Corum ($2,400 DK, $6,000 FD) and Ronnie Rivers ($1,400 DK, $6,000 FD) have combined for 26 carries this season.

Aaron Jones ($9,600 DK, $12,000 FD) played through a hamstring issue last week to rack up 116 total yards and a touchdown against the Lions. He has four games this season with at least 93 rushing yards, but he ran for fewer than 35 yards in both of his other two games. A boost for his value is that he has posted at least 23 receiving yards in five straight games. Ty Chandler ($3,600 DK, $9,500 FD) likely won't get much work with Jones active since Chandler has eight or fewer carries in four of six games. Williams has the higher upside among the lead backs, but Jones is also an appealing option.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Although Justin Jefferson ($11,800 DK, $16,000 FD) only has one game with at least 100 receiving yards this season, he has produced at least 81 receiving yards in each of his last five games. He has four games with at least six receptions and he has at least one touchdown reception in all but one game this year. His salary will do a number on your budget, but he could be well worth it. Jordan Addison ($7,000 DK, $11,000 FD) is the most dangerous receiving option the Vikings have behind Jefferson, but he hasn't caught more than three passes in any of the four games that he has played in.

The Rams are set to get a boost at wide receiver with Cooper Kupp ($11,000 DK, $12,000 FD) expected to return from a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. The only question is how many snaps he will play. Given his salary, he is a bit risky. Puka Nacua ($10,600 DK, $5,000 FD) is listed as questionable with his knee injury, but it would not be a surprise if the Rams waited one more week before bringing him back. Tutu Atwell ($4,200 DK, $10,500 FD) has 20 receptions for 284 yards in the last four games. The return of a least Kupp does limit the upside of Atwell, but it helps Atwell's cause that Jordan Whittington (shoulder) is out.

The Vikings could get a boost of their own in the passing game with T.J. Hockenson ($5,200 DK, $9,000 FD) listed as questionable. He has yet to make his season debut after working his way back from a torn ACL and MCL last season. Even if he does play, don't expect him to jump right back into a heavy workload. Colby Parkinson ($4,400 DK, $8,000 FD) is the top tight end option for the Rams, but his upside is limited. He has received five or fewer targets in four of six games and has topped 50 receiving yards just once.

Kicker

Joshua Karty ($5,000 DK, $8,500 FD) is 9-for-11 on field-goal attempts and an identical 9-for-11 on extra-point attempts. He has attempted just four total kicks of at least 40 yards this season, making three. It has been a much more impressive season from Will Reichard ($5,400 DK, $8,500 FD) who has made all 12 of his field-goal attempts and all 18 of his extra points for the Vikings. That has included him making all four of his attempts from a least 50 yards.

Defense/Special Teams

With the Vikings ($4,800 DK, $9,500 FD) so productive in terms of interceptions and sacks, they could cause a lot of problems for Stafford and company. The Rams ($3,800 DK, $8,000 FD) defensive isn't nearly as imposing in either department, generating just five interceptions and 11 sacks this season. The Rams have allowed 25.7 points per game this season, compared to the Vikings allowing an average of just 17.8 points per game.

