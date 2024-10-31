Thursday Night Football: Jets vs. Texans Odds and Best Bets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Jets vs. Texans Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football

Week 9 gets underway with a Thursday Night football matchup between the Jets and Texans. The Texans have lived up to expectations with a 6-2 record, but the Jets have disappointed by going 2-6. Let's highlight some of the more appealing wagers to consider for this game.

Mike Barner's season record: 29-22 (+3.69 units)

Jets vs. Texans Betting Odds

Jets: Spread -2 (-110 Caesars), -125 Moneyline (Bet MGM)

Texans: Spread +2.5 (-110 ESPN BET), +114 Moneyline (FanDuel)

Game Total: 42.5 points

The Texans suffered yet another big loss at wide receiver with Stefon Diggs (knee) ruled out for the remainder of the season. The Jets are shorthanded at wide receiver with Allen Lazard (chest) out.

Jets vs. Texans Betting Picks

Joe Mixon over 81.5 rushing yards (-113 FanDuel) for 1 unit

With all of their injuries at wide receiver, the Texans have turned to Mixon and their running game for production. He led the way against the Colts last week, turning 25 carries into 102 yards and a touchdown. That marked the third time this season that Mixon has received at least 25 carries in a game.

Mixon has played four full games this season and finished with at least 102 rushing yards in each of them. Volume alone leaves Mixon with an excellent opportunity to reach the over on his rushing yards prop.

Joe Mixon anytime touchdown scorer (-125 FanDuel) for 1 unit

Not only has Mixon rushed for at least 102 yards in all four full games that he has played this season, but he also has at least one touchdown in each. In total, he has six touchdowns over those four games. He gets red zone work as he has 10 carries from inside the 10-yard line. This is a favorable matchup for him to reach the end zone again because the Jets have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns this season.

Garrett Wilson over 59.5 receiving yards (-113 FanDuel) for 1 unit

Wilson was just getting into a groove before the Jets traded for Davante Adams, posting back-to-back games with at least 101 receiving yards. He was targeted at least 10 times in both of those games, including a matchup with a whopping 23 targets against the Vikings

Even with Adams in the fold, Wilson has received at least eight targets in both of the last two games. He finished with 61 yards against the Steelers, then recorded 113 yards against the Patriots last week. The Texans have allowed six receptions of at least 40 yards this season, tied for the third-most in the league. Don' be surprised if Wilson blows past this total.

Jets vs. Texans Prediction

It's difficult to have much faith in the Jets with how badly they have played. It could help them that this game is at home, though. The Texans are 4-0 at home, but just 2-2 on the road. The Texans lack of options at wide receiver could also be tough to overcome. Still, they are the better team and have Mixon firing on all cylinders. Look for the Texans to edge out a narrow victory to extend the Jets' losing streak to six straight games.