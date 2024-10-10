Thursday Night Football: 49ers vs. Seahawks Odds and Best Bets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football

Week 6 gets underway with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Seahawks and 49ers in Seattle. Let's dig into the betting options for this game and highlight three wagers that could prove profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 18-15 (+0.78 units)

Check out all the great sportsbook promos available at NFL betting sites this season! This BetMGM bonus code gets new players a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets

Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Odds

49ers: Spread -3.5 (-105), -180 Moneyline (FanDuel)

Seahawks: Spread +3.5 (-115), +160 Moneyline (bet365)

Game Total: 49.5 points (Caessars)

For a Thursday Night Football game, both teams enter in pretty good shape on the injury front. The Seahawks will have all of their top skill players available on offense, while Christian McCaffrey (Achilles/calf) remains the only offensive player of note who remaiins sidelined for the 49ers.

Thursday Night Football, its on! It's a great time to sign up at the best online sportsbooks. Use this Caesars Sportsbook promo code for a first bet bonus bet offer of up to $1000.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Picks

Geno Smith over 250.5 passing yards (-113 FanDuel) for 1 unit

Smith has failed to throw more than one touchdown pass in any of his five games this season. He also disappointed in that department last season, recording just 20 touchdown passes over 15 games. While he only had nine interceptions last year, he has already thrown four picks this season.

While Smith provides few touchdowns, he has passed for at least 284 yards in each of the last four games. He has racked up yards in bunches by completing 71.9% of his pass attempts and he averages 39.8 pass attempts per game. In what sets up as a high-scoring affair, Smith should have to throw enough to give him a favorable opportunity to reach this over.

Kenneth Walker III over 18.5 receiving yards (-113 FanDuel) for 1 unit

The Seahawks mostly abandoned the run in Week 5, leaving Walker with just five carries for 19 yards. Walker was more active in the passing game, catching seven of eight targets for 57 yards. That came on the heels of catching four of five targets for 36 yards in Week 4.

It's rare that the Seahawks run as infrequently as they did last week. Prior to that, Walker had at least 12 carries and 80 rushing yards in both of his first two games. However, his pass-catching prowess is of note for this matchup. The 49ers have allowed the seventh-most receiving yards in the league to opposing running backs. In his lone matchup with them last season, Walker had four receptions for 33 yards. We could see another 20+ receiving yard performance from Walker on Thursday.

Jordan Mason over 82.5 rushing yards (-110 DraftKings) for 1 unit

There are so many good stats to sift through for Mason. He has emerged as a workhorse, touching the ball on 45.5% of his snaps. He averages 22.4 touches per game and 3.0 yards after contact. His broken tackle rate checks in at 19.0%. Add it all together and he has 536 rushing yards through five games.

This is a low total for Mason to hit given his previous production. He has at least 89 rushing yards in four of his five games. He only failed to reach at least 83 rushing yards in Week 3 when he narrowly missed with 77 rushing yards against the Rams. Rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. of the Giants torched the Seahawks for 129 rushing yards last week, so expect Mason to at least threaten 100 rushing yards again.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Prediction

Predicting Thursday Night Football games proves tricky. Add in that this pits divisional foes and it's anyone's ballgame. When in doubt, it's not a bad idea to lean towards the home team on a short week. Both teams have plenty of fire power on offense, so we could see a high scoring game that comes down to the final minutes. For the game itself, the way to go might be taking the points with the Seahawks. However, player props are more appealing for this matchup.