Thursday Night Football, Week 15 NFL Betting Picks: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Dec. 14

Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football, Week 15

This week brings what could be one of the worst Thursday Night Football matchups of the season. Injuries have taken a toll on both the Raiders and the Chargers, so expect to see several backups in prominent roles. Let's try to spice up this lackluster matchup with some wagers to consider.

Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Odds for Thursday Night Football

Raiders: Spread -3 (-112), -162 Moneyline

Chargers: Spread +3 (-108), +136 Moneyline

Game Total: 34.5 points

With Justin Herbert (landing) landing on IR, Easton Stick is set to take over at quarterback for the Chargers. He came on in relief of Herbert last week against the Broncos, throwing for 179 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Picks This Week

Herbert isn't the only big name who will miss this game for the Chargers. Star wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel) has also been ruled out. He has been the focal point of the Chargers' passing attack, receiving 150 targets across 13 games.

If there is some good news for the Chargers, it's that Joshua Palmer will return from a six-game absence because of a knee injury. Before he went down, he had posted at least 60 receiving yards in four of his last five games. He should be the top wide receiver option for Stick, leaving him with the potential to reach the over on his receiving yards prop.

Raiders vs. Chargers Best Bet: Joshua Palmer over 32.5 receiving yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Tight ends are often a good security blanket for young quarterbacks. The Chargers have a reliable veteran at the position in Gerald Everett, who finished last week with five receptions for 39 yards. He has at least that many receiving yards in each of his last three games and should receive enough targets to hit the over on his modest receiving yards prop.

Raiders vs. Chargers Best Bet: Gerald Everett over 29.5 receiving yards (-130 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Taking the over for receiving yards props for three players on the same team is risky. It's even more risky when their starting quarterback is a career backup. However, Austin Ekeler is one of the best pass-catching running backs in the league. With an inexperienced quarterback under center, don't be surprised if the Chargers look to make a lot of short passes, many of which could go to Ekeler.

Ekeler was targeted seven times last week, emerging with five receptions for 49 yards. He has played in 10 games this season, recording at least 30 receiving yards in six of them. With the potential for a significant number of targets coming his way, let's roll with the over for his receiving yards prop.

Raiders vs. Chargers Best Bet: Austin Ekeler over 29.5 receiving yards (-120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Raiders vs. Chargers Prediction

This game is a tossup with so much uncertainty at quarterback for both teams. Picking a winner is difficult, so let's focus on the total. The Raiders were involved in a 3-0 loss to the Vikings last week, while the Chargers have scored a total of 23 points over their last three games. The best way to attack this game might be to roll with the under.