Training Camp Notes: Aug. 29

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
We're finally done with the preseason games. We keep inching closer to Week 1. Let's take a look at today's news and notes.
Top News
- The Colts are expected to place Jonathan Taylor (ankle), on the PUP list (per Adam Schefter). Being on the list, Taylor would have to miss four games, even if he eventually gets traded. Anyone in upcoming fantasy drafts has to think this one through. If he remains with the Colts, will four games turn into eight? Will the team keep him there all year? If he is traded, he can't practice or play until Week 5, which could impact his integration into a potential new system. In a best-case scenario, he's back in Week 5 and fully ready to play. He will fall in fantasy drafts. Fantasy managers need to decide what level of discount makes him worth the pick. For those looking for Colts' RBs, Zack Moss (arm) may or may not be ready for Week 1. He played well for Indy down the stretch last year and could be the best early-down option. Evan Hull and Deon Jackson could battle for a receiving role. Although neither may be way ahead, Hull had an impressive August in practices.
- After suffering a hamstring injury on Aug. 24, Jerry Jeudy will not be placed on injured reserve to start the season. Even though he could miss time in the regular season, there is optimism he will be back by Week 4 and hopefully much sooner. He's currently falling outside the top-70 picks in fantasy drafts. Fantasy managers will need to decide if the discount is enough while possibly taking on missed games.
- On Aug. 24, Jaxon Smith-Njigba had surgery to repair a broken bone in his wrist. The good news is that the rookie avoided the injured reserve. That would indicate that he'll be ready at some point in the first three weeks of the season. For now, a Week 1 return seems uncertain.
- Although it doesn't come as a surprise to many, Kyler Murray will begin the season on the PUP list. That means he'll miss at least the first four weeks of the season. He won't be eligible to practice or play until Week 5. Despite the designation, it's uncertain as to whether Murray will be ready in Week 5.
Injury Notes
- In what seems to be a quick recovery, Treylon Burks returned to practice Monday after suffering an LCL (knee) injury on Aug. 16. With the opener being on Sept. 10, it seems that there's a chance Burks is ready by then.
- After suffering a Week 11 knee injury last year, Wan'Dale Robinson is being activated from the active/PUP. As a result, he was expected to practice Tuesday. Regardless of whether he suits up for Week 1, he may be nearing a return to action. For those drafting, Robinson may be in line for a late selection.
- DJ Chark (hamstring) did some side work during the Panthers' Tuesday practice. Although that doesn't mean that he'll play in Week 1, it's a potentially encouraging sign that he could be ready to play in the near future. For what it's worth, Chark said his goal is to be ready for opening day.
- Dolphins' WR Jaylen Waddle (abdomen) was able to practice Tuesday, though he didn't have a helmet on. He's been recovering for almost three weeks, but he could be on track for Week 1.
Job Battles
- After the Cardinals released Colt McCoy, the Week 1 starting QB job for the team is between Joshua Dobbs and rookie Clayton Tune. On the road against Washington may not be an ideal spot, especially playing behind an offensive line that's likely to struggle against the Commanders' pass rush. The winner of the job may be worth a depth spot in superflex and two-QB leagues. However, don't rule out that both QBs make starts while Kyler Murray (PUP) is out for at least four games.
- Chris Rodriguez made the Commanders roster. He should slot in as the No. 3 option behind Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson. In very deep leagues, Rodriguez could be worth a late-round flier after he had an impressive summer.
- Although the Cardinals have a very lean depth chart at RB, the team parted ways with Corey Clement. For now, it would appear that Keaontay Ingram has the inside track to begin the year as James Conner's backup.
- Despite the Vikings' depth chart at RB being thin, the team parted ways with seventh-round rookie DeWayne McBride. Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu remain as the main competition for touches behind starter Alexander Mattison. Chandler is a player to consider in the latter rounds of fantasy drafts. It's possible he could see significant touches behind Mattison.
- When the Jets needed backfield help last year, Zonovan Knight had a few good games before crashing down to earth. He's no longer with the team after not making the 53-man roster. It's possible he turns up on another team as a depth option.
- Last year, Shi Smith was a top-three WR for the Panthers. However, he didn't make the regular-season roster. It's possible he latches on elsewhere.
- After being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, the Broncos traded Albert Okwuegbunam to the Eagles. Don't be surprised if the Eagles figure out a way to work with the receiving TE after he showed flashes of being a solid pass catcher earlier in his career.
- Chris Ryland won the Patriots' kicking job. With Bill O'Brien now the offensive coordinator, he could be a middling fantasy option.
- Nick Folk was traded from the Patriots to the Titans. Since Tennessee had recently let Michael Badgley go, Folk seems set to be the starting kicker. With the Titans not being projected to be a top offense, Folk may struggle to crack the top-16 kickers.
- The Broncos traded for Wil Lutz. With that move, they are expected to let Brett Maher go. That will likely make Lutz the starting kicker. Those who believe that Sean Payton can revive the Denver offense could consider Lutz as a borderline fantasy starter in 12-team leagues.
- The Browns made a deal to acquire Dustin Hopkins from the Chargers. Hopkins is expected to be the starting kicker after Cade York had a difficult preseason. It's possible the Browns have a big offensive year. Those who buy into that idea may consider Hopkins as a non-elite starting option.