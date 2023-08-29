Training Camp Notes: Aug. 29

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

We're finally done with the preseason games. We keep inching closer to Week 1. Let's take a look at today's news and notes.

Top News

The Colts are expected to place Jonathan Taylor (ankle), on the PUP list (per Adam Schefter). Being on the list, Taylor would have to miss four games, even if he eventually gets traded. Anyone in upcoming fantasy drafts has to think this one through. If he remains with the Colts, will four games turn into eight? Will the team keep him there all year? If he is traded, he can't practice or play until Week 5, which could impact his integration into a potential new system. In a best-case scenario, he's back in Week 5 and fully ready to play. He will fall in fantasy drafts. Fantasy managers need to decide what level of discount makes him worth the pick. For those looking for Colts' RBs, Zack Moss (arm) may or may not be ready for Week 1. He played well for Indy down the stretch last year and could be the best early-down option. Evan Hull and Deon Jackson could battle for a receiving role. Although neither may be way ahead, Hull had an impressive August in practices.

After suffering a hamstring injury on Aug. 24, Jerry Jeudy will not be placed on injured reserve to start the season. Even though he could miss time in the regular season, there is optimism he will be back by Week 4 and hopefully much sooner. He's currently falling outside the top-70 picks in fantasy drafts. Fantasy managers will need to decide if the discount is enough while possibly taking on missed games.

On Aug. 24, Jaxon Smith-Njigba had surgery to repair a broken bone in his wrist. The good news is that the rookie avoided the injured reserve. That would indicate that he'll be ready at some point in the first three weeks of the season. For now, a Week 1 return seems uncertain.

Although it doesn't come as a surprise to many, Kyler Murray will begin the season on the PUP list. That means he'll miss at least the first four weeks of the season. He won't be eligible to practice or play until Week 5. Despite the designation, it's uncertain as to whether Murray will be ready in Week 5.

Injury Notes

In what seems to be a quick recovery, Treylon Burks returned to practice Monday after suffering an LCL (knee) injury on Aug. 16. With the opener being on Sept. 10, it seems that there's a chance Burks is ready by then.

After suffering a Week 11 knee injury last year, Wan'Dale Robinson is being activated from the active/PUP. As a result, he was expected to practice Tuesday. Regardless of whether he suits up for Week 1, he may be nearing a return to action. For those drafting, Robinson may be in line for a late selection.

DJ Chark (hamstring) did some side work during the Panthers' Tuesday practice. Although that doesn't mean that he'll play in Week 1, it's a potentially encouraging sign that he could be ready to play in the near future. For what it's worth, Chark said his goal is to be ready for opening day.

Dolphins' WR Jaylen Waddle (abdomen) was able to practice Tuesday, though he didn't have a helmet on. He's been recovering for almost three weeks, but he could be on track for Week 1.

Job Battles