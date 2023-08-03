Training Camp Notes: Aug 3

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

NFL games are finally here. Sort of. The Hall of Fame Game between the Browns and the Jets is Thursday, making the beginning of the exhibition season. With many key players sitting out on both sides, there probably won't be too much fantasy-relevant news from the game, but plenty still emerged out of training camps Thursday. Injuries Speaking of preseason action, Javonte Williams is slated to see some. He recently returned to practice for the Broncos, and coach Sean Payton said Thursday that the 23-year-old will play in at least one of Denver's preseason matchups. This serves as further evidence that he's on track to suit up in Week 1 despite tearing his ACL in Week 4 last season.

Elijah Mitchell is scheduled to miss about a week of 49ers camp due to an abductor strain. While it doesn't sound major, it means Jordan Mason and Tyrion Davis-Price should see extra reps behind Christian McCaffrey.

Kenneth Walker has been at Seahawks practice while he recovers from a groin injury but isn't wearing a helmet or taking snaps just yet. Coach Pete Carroll said days ago that the second-year back is week-to-week, so not much has changed with that prognosis. Position Battles Meanwhile, Walker's backfield cohort and Seattle's 2023 second-round pick, Zach Charbonnet, returned to practice after missing just three days due to a shoulder injury. Carroll had recently called him "out indefinitely," so this qualifies as a pleasant surprise as well as an opportunity to seize more first-team