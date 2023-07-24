Training Camp Notes: July 24

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

Veterans for all of the teams will finish reporting this as Training Camp season begins. Here are the news and notes for the day.

Injury Notes

Josh Jacobs (not injury related) will not report to training camp and was seen taking a flight out of Las Vegas on Monday. He hasn't signed his franchise tag and is no longer eligible to agree to a long-term deal with the Raiders this season. Jacobs could have an interesting business decision ahead of him. With the franchise tag being less than $10.1 million for running backs this season, Jacobs will need to decide if that figure is enough to play for while risking injury. Although he's 25 years old this year, next year could be his last shot at a long-term contract. If he enters next year at less than full health, that could keep him from the payday he desires.

Kadarius Toney suffered a knee injury Sunday before missing Monday's practice session. Although no update as to the severity of the injury has been provided, for now, this is a reminder to fantasy managers about the risk that Toney has shown after missing seven games as a rookie and eight additional games last year. Of course, when he's on the field, his playmaking ability is among the best in the league.

Updating news from Sunday, Amari Cooper (undisclosed) worked on the side at Monday's practice. The fact that he was back in action in some capacity in less than one day bodes well for his potential return to practice. If Deshaun Watson can return to the form he showed during his time with the Texans, Cooper could outproduce his ADP, which is WR19.

After reporting to Ravens' camp on July 23, the Ravens wasted little time and placed Rashod Bateman (foot) on the PUP list. According to Jameson Hensley of ESPN.com, it's possible that Bateman misses the first week or two of camp. This is still worrisome because Bateman suffered the foot injury in Week 6 last year, and he needed a cortisone shot in the spring. In average drafts he's dropped outside the top-45 WRs. If he ends up being healthy, he could be a draft-day steal, but if the foot issue lingers, Bateman may deal with his third-straight injury-plagued season in the NFL.

The Saints received good news as Kendre Miller, their third-round pick in this year's draft, passed his physical. Miller suffered a knee sprain while at TCU in January. The injury cost him reps during OTAs. He may struggle to overtake Jamaal Williams for the No. 2 role, as Williams is a versatile player who is reliable in all running back responsibilities. Meanwhile, Miller was unable to work on the nuances of the position during the spring. However, should Alvin Kamara miss time due to the conclusion of his battery case, Miller could find himself with a significant role in that scenario. And if he sees the field early in the season, with strong performances, he could carve out a role that lasts throughout the season.

After dealing with a soft-tissue injury during June practices, Chase Claypool came off the PUP list on Monday. After posting very little production after the Bears acquired him during the 2022 season, fantasy players have largely ignored him in drafts. That said, with a full training camp to acclimate to the offense, Claypool will hope to carve out a significant role in three-WR sets. With DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney expected to be the top-two WRs, Claypool adds an element of size that the offense may need. Unless Claypool has a strong camp, he may not be drafted in average fantasy leagues.

Nyheim Hines will miss the entire 2023 season after suffering a knee injury. After being acquired by the Bills during the 2022 season, Hines' biggest contribution was on special teams. It was unlikely he was a threat to James Cook and Damien Harris. The only potential fantasy fallout is that Latavius Murray should be the clear No. 3 option. He could gain fantasy value if either Cook or Harris misses time.

Job Battles