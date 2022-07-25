Training Camp Notes: July 25

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

Although most veterans will report to training camp on Tuesday, July 26, there's quite a bit to talk about that in the fantasy football world.

Training Camp Storyline

Dolphins' Running Game

Raheem Mostert announced that he's been medically cleared to return to action from a knee injury he suffered after his second rushing attempt of 2021. However, the only stretch in his career in which he's been a strong fantasy option started in Week 13 of 2019. That began a hot streak that took him through the NFL playoffs. Otherwise, he hasn't had more than 137 carries in any season. He'll enter this year at age 30, and his lack of durability makes him a risky fantasy option.

The excitement around Mostert is understandable as coach Mike McDaniel is bringing in the 49ers offensive system that Mostert played well in. But sometimes, money talks in the NFL, Mostert signed a one-year three-million dollar deal. Meanwhile, the Dolphins made a commitment to Chase Edmonds, signing him for two years and over 12 million. Finally, Sony Michel signed for one year while being paid 1.75 million. The money Miami spent on RBs may indicate that they see Edmonds as the lead back while Mostert and Michel serve as rotational pieces.

The fantasy community seems convinced that Mostert and Michel won't be major fantasy factors with both being drafted outside the top-60 RBs. Maybe Mostert's confirmed health will give him a boost in drafts. Edmonds is being drafted outside the top-30 RBs. The way I see it, Edmonds is easily the best pass catcher of this group, so he'll likely be the primary receiver. In terms of early downs, Mostert's health, history and age suggest that he could see a small number of carries in a rotational role. Michel, who's joining his third team in three years, could take on short-yardage and goal-line work with the possibility of taking additional carries to spell Edmonds. I don't see this as an equal three-way committee and I expect Edmonds to see enough work to be a steal at his ADP.

