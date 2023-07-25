Training Camp Notes: July 25

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
Veterans are continuing to trickle into camps this week. Although most of the reports are about players going on or coming off the PUP list, we have important storylines to cover today.
Injury Notes
- Saquon Barkley accepted a one-year contract from the Giants that will pay him a maximum which is less than $1 million more than the franchise tag would have paid him. In addition, his deal did not include a "no franchise tag" clause, so he could be in a similar contract situation next year, although a second tag would pay him more money. For fantasy purposes, Barkley should remain a top-four RB on most people's fantasy boards, and he'll likely remain the centerpiece of the Giants offense.
- Kadarius Toney had knee surgery on Tuesday to repair a partially torn meniscus (knee). Coach Andy Reid there's still a chance that Toney will be ready for Week 1. Before training camps opened, Toney was being drafted inside the top-70 picks of some fantasy drafts. This injury simply reminds us of the risk that comes along with a player who has missed 15 games over his first two years in the league. Talent isn't a question, but consistent health has been an issue. It seems likely Toney's ADP will undergo a market correction in the near future.
- This may not be an issue at all, but when Jonathan Taylor's name comes across the wire after being placed on the PUP notice, we take notice. He suffered an ankle injury last year and had surgery in January. The expectation was that Taylor would be ready for camp. Unless we hear more, it seems to draft Taylor as if this report didn't occur. Remember, being on the PUP list means a player can be taken off it at any time.
- Despite no word of league discipline being handed down to Alvin Kamara after he pled 'no contest' to his battery case on July 11, which led to felony charges being dropped, coach Dennis Allen said he doesn't know if or when Kamara will be suspended. Nothing can be taken for granted in the NFL. Assuming Kamara misses time seems reasonable, and his draft cost, which is outside the top-30 RBs seems to have baked in that possibility. Aside from possible discipline, he has been in decline. The once explosive superstar was right around the 50th percentile in broken tackle rate and yards after contact last year. He's also three years removed from his string of four-straight 81+ reception seasons. Between possible league discipline and declining skills, Kamara is no longer an elite fantasy option. At least his draft cost takes that into account.
- The Colts plan to ease Michael Pittman (hip) into action during training camp. Of course, Pittman is showing the typical player optimism by saying he's 100 percent, and maybe he is. However, should he miss reps, that could be an issue as reps with rookie QB Anthony Richardson would be beneficial for both players. After being highly-coveted in 2022 fantasy drafts, his uncertainty has him being drafted well outside the top-30 WRs in average drafts. Although Pittman has shown to be a very good receiver, he'll need strong QB play to reach his ceiling.
- As expected, Brock Purdy (elbow) avoided the PUP list and is eligible to practice during training camp. Obviously, Purdy won every game he started and finished last year for the 49ers before getting injured early in the NFC Championship game. And although he routinely was throwing at least two TDs in just about every game he played, the more he was on the field, the more mistakes he was making. He was fortunate to recover from a number of off-target passes while also benefiting from defenses dropping possible interceptions. He's still a solid target in leagues that start two QBs, but be aware that he could have a learning curve now that there's film out on him.
- With Jordan Love set to begin his first season as the Packers' starting QB, coach Matt LaFleur said that Love could "potentially" see a significant amount of preseason reps. After attempting 21 passes last year, Love is a complete wildcard in fantasy drafts. Camp reports have been glowing, but there is very little evidence to make an educated guess as to how he'll perform as the starting QB. If he plays in the preseason and struggles, that would present a red flag, but there may not be much to take away if he does well while playing against defenses that aren't game planning for him.
- Both Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Sterling Shepard (knee) will start training camp on the PUP list. Very little positive news has been reported about either player during the preseason, and both are being drafted outside the top-80 receivers in deep drafts. In typical redraft leagues with short benches, Robinson and Shepard are often undrafted. Until either is practicing in full, using a pick in drafts carries significant risk.
- Surprisingly, the 36-year-old Jimmy Graham signed a one-year deal with the Saints on Tuesday. He last played in 2021 with the Bears, who needed help in their receiving group, but Graham caught just 14 passes for 167 yards and three TDs. It's hard to see him being a better player than he was in Chicago two years ago.