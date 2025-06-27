This campaign ranks all 32 NFL teams based on the true cost of being a die-hard fan this upcoming season. Instead of just measuring the price to attend one game, we evaluated the full-year commitment: attending every (domestic) home game, watching every away game, and traveling to one key road matchup.

From season tickets to streaming subscriptions, concessions to airfare, this study captures the financial reality of the NFL's most dedicated fans. The resulting rankings give insight into which teams offer the most affordable year-long fan experience — and which fanbases are paying top dollar for their devotion.

Methodology:

The total cost per team was calculated using four core components:

1. Season Ticket Cost

We used the lowest-priced season tickets available for each team, representing the most affordable way to attend every home game.

• Source: New York Post, WXYZ, Green Bay Press-Gazette, Indy Star

2 . Game Day Concessions

We calculated the cost of buying one beer and one hot dog at every home game. International home games were excluded from the total.

• Source: Bookies.com – 2024 NFL Cost of Game Study

3. One Away Game Trip

For each team, we identified their farthest divisional opponent (excluding international games) and calculated the cost to attend one away game. This included:

• Roundtrip economy airfare

• One night in a 3-star hotel

• Get-in price for one away game ticket

• Sources: Google Flights, Google Travel, Ticketmaster

4. TV & Streaming Costs

We estimated the lowest legal cost to watch all non-attended games based on each team's 2025 streaming schedule. Every team includes:

• $175 for basic cable (5 months)

• $14.99/month for Amazon Prime (if needed)

• $7.99 for Netflix (if team plays on Christmas)

• $11.99 for ESPN+ (if team appears in the MNF exclusive)

Only services needed based on the team's actual schedule were included.

Evaluating the True Cost of Being a Die-Hard NFL Fan in 2025

Season ticket prices account for the vast majority of the true cost of being a die-hard NFL fan. The two primary factors driving those prices are playing in/near big media markets and recent team success. Eight of the 10 teams with the priciest full-year fan commitments for 2025 made the playoffs last season, including all four teams that played in their respective Conference Championship Games, while the other two play in Vegas and San Francisco.

The Raiders, Commanders and Lions tower above the rest of the competition in terms of total package, as die-hard fans of those three teams will be shelling out nearly $5,000 in 2025, well above the mean cost of $2,755.90 for a combination of season tickets, beer, hot dogs, attending one divisional away game and TV/streaming costs.

Fully invested Raiders fans will be in for the costliest experience this season, with the pricier travel to face an AFC West foe ultimately taking a slightly larger chunk out of their pockets compared to Commanders fans. The on-field product of a 4-13 Vegas team last season doesn't match the league-high price tag, but between fans from Los Angeles making the short trip over, sports bettors balling out after winning big, the modern amenities of Allegiant Stadium – which opened in 2020 – and the hype around the team after an offseason roster overhaul that included drafting RB Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 overall, there are numerous factors pushing up the cost for die-hard fans of the former Los Angeles and Oakland franchise.

While three sets of die-hard NFL fans will have to shell out over $4,500 for the full experience in 2025, six fanbases can get the same experience for less than $2,000: Jacksonville, Cleveland, New Orleans, Carolina, Indianapolis and Dallas. The Jaguars being the NFL's cheapest ticket makes sense considering there are two other NFL teams in Florida, and Jacksonville is also located between two of college football's biggest fanbases (Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs). A lack of both recent and historic success also plays into the relative lack of demand for Jaguars football. The Browns and Panthers are in the same boat, as all three franchises have never won a Super Bowl and are coming off seasons with five or fewer wins.

The Saints and Colts both have Super Bowl titles within the last 20 years, but New Orleans' Tyler Shough/Spencer Rattler and Indianapolis' Anthony Richardson/Daniel Jones are far cries from prime Drew Brees and Peyton Manning, so their fanbases' excitement is understandably limited at the moment, depressing the costs of supporting these small-market teams.

Die-hard Cowboys fans having the league's sixth-cheapest experience comes as a surprise, but maybe this affordability explains why so many fans continue to support a Dallas team with the longest NFC Championship Game drought in their Conference. The Cowboys' subpar 7-10 record in 2024 after three consecutive 12-win seasons has kept the cost of season tickets for America's Team in check heading into 2025.

Dallas isn't the only large fanbase with a potential buy-low opportunity in 2025.

Both New York teams come in under $3,000 all-in, though the Jets would cross that threshold if you include the costs of commuting from New York to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, which the Jets share with the Giants. Neither NY franchise has found much success in recent seasons, joining the small-market Browns and Jaguars as the teams with the fewest wins over the past decade, but die-hard fans of these big-market teams could find their true cost skyrocketing if the Jets' new coaching staff or Giants' new QB room turn things around this year.

