VSiN: NFL Draft Best Bets

RotoWire's Jeff Erickson and Alan Seslowsky, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss best bets for the upcoming NFL Draft. They also touch on the Browns signing Joe Flacco, which could have big first round draft implications. What does that mean about who Cleveland takes with the second overall pick? Later they debate who might be the first wide receiver drafted. Alan has an interesting take on Texas' Matthew Golden. (Segment aired 4-11-2025)

