NFL Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
VSiN: NFL Draft Best Bets

VSiN: NFL Draft Best Bets

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Alan Seslowsky 
Updated on April 11, 2025 4:59PM EST
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Pre-draft tools & reports
  • Custom advice for your draft and in-season
  • Advanced Auction Values and Projections
Baseball

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Jeff Erickson and Alan Seslowsky, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss best bets for the upcoming NFL Draft. They also touch on the Browns signing Joe Flacco, which could have big first round draft implications. What does that mean about who Cleveland takes with the second overall pick? Later they debate who might be the first wide receiver drafted. Alan has an interesting take on Texas' Matthew Golden. (Segment aired 4-11-2025)

Get your first month of VSiN Pro FREE with promo code "Roto" at checkout and gain access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits, expert betting guides, and more. Visit vsin.com/subscribe/?tpcc=rotowire to sign up now. Jeff and Nick host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific.  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Pre-draft tools & reports
  • Custom advice for your draft and in-season
  • Advanced Auction Values and Projections
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Alan Seslowsky
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
Top 10 2025 NFL Mock Draft Picks According To Fans
Top 10 2025 NFL Mock Draft Picks According To Fans
VSiN: McKechnie's Bets for NFL Win Totals
VSiN: McKechnie's Bets for NFL Win Totals
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Dynasty Top 100
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Dynasty Top 100
NFL Free Agency: Breaking Down All 32 Teams
NFL Free Agency: Breaking Down All 32 Teams
VSiN: Jim's NFL Free Agency Review
VSiN: Jim's NFL Free Agency Review
Best Ball Journal: Post-Combine ADP Movement Among Rookies
Best Ball Journal: Post-Combine ADP Movement Among Rookies