Waiver Wire ‘Early Watch’ for Week 7

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.
This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.
Quarterbacks
- Gardner Minshew has at least 300 yards in two straight games. He just posted four combined TDs against the Browns.
- Tyson Bagent rushed for 162 yards and a TD while rushing for 24 yards against the Raiders. He wasn't quite as bad as many expected.
Running Backs
- Darrell Henderson had 18 rushes and two targets as the lead RB for the Rams with Kyren Williams (IR) out. He totaled 66 yards and a TD.
- Royce Freeman handled 12 carries for 66 yards as the backup to Darrell Henderson while the Rams were without Kyren Williams.
- Emari Demercado led the Arizona RBs in snaps last week, but he was dominated in touches by Keaontay Ingram and Damien Williams. This week, Demercardo had 17 touches and scored 11.5 PPR points while Williams had the only other touch by a Cardinals' RB.
- If Roschon Johnson (concussion) misses another game, Darrynton Evans had 10 and 15 touches while averaging 44 yards in the last two games.
- Pierre Strong had eight carries for 25 yards after Jerome Ford left the game against the Colts with an ankle injury. If Ford misses time, Strong could remain in a rotation with Kareem Hunt.
Wide Receivers
- Jalin Hyatt has nine targets over his last two games with yardage totals of 21 and 75, though those games were with Tyrod Taylor at QB.
- Rondale Moore has 16 targets and seven rushing attempts over the last three games, The production hasn't been great but the opportunity is growing.
- If DK Metcalf misses additional time, Jake Bobo ( four catches, 61 yards and a TD) stepped into Metcalf's role as an outside WR against the Cardinals.
Tight Ends
- After being seldom used most of the season, Dalton Kincaid caught all eight targets for 75 yards. It might be something to build on.
- Trey McBride appears to be close to overtaking Zach Ertz, if he hasn't already, for the Cardinals' lead TE role. However, the targets are split, which limits McBride's upside.McBride has 29 and 62 yards over the last two games,