Week 10 NFL DFS: 10 Players Under 10 Percent

The Week 10 NFL action begins early with the Seahawks taking on the Buccaneers in Germany at 9:30 a.m. EST. That leaves us with a 10 game main slate, and I'll look over my 10 favorite targets that we expect to be rostered by less than 10 percent of the field in large GPP tournaments.

Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones, NY Giants vs. HOU ($5,700 DK, $7,500 FD)

With fantasy players likely to spend up on Patrick Mahomes or the red-hot Justin Fields, I'm looking to pivot to the sub 6k range this week. The Giants should be well prepared for this game coming off their bye week and get a great matchup against a Texans defense that is allowing six yards per play – third worst in the league. Jones' rushing ability makes him a value play with GPP upside.

Sam Ehlinger, Indianapolis at LV ($5,000 DK, $6,400 FD)

Ehlinger has disappointed DFS players with his tempting salary, but he played reasonably well in his debut and faced a tough Patriots defense last week without Jonathan Taylor. Taylor will be back this week which should help take pressure off the passing game, and this should be a much better spot against a Raiders defense that ranks dead last in DVOA pass defense.

Running Backs

Aaron Jones, Green Bay vs. DAL ($7,200 DK, $7,200 FD)

After exiting last week's game with an ankle injury, Jones appears to be at full strength as he doesn't have an injury designation. While his floor is low and frustrating for season-long players, the ceiling is quite high as he's had two 28+ point fantasy performances. Most recently, the Cowboys allowed 240 yards on the ground to the Bears.

James Conner, Arizona at LAR ($6,200 DK, $6,300 FD)

Conner was eased back into things last week after missing the previous three games with a rib injury but did receive 12 touches to Eno Benjamin's five. If Matthew Stafford isn't cleared to play, this could turn into the Cardinals looking to the run game more often than usual. Either way, I like Conner as an under the radar play this week.

Jeff Wilson, Miami vs. CLE ($5,500 DK, $6,500 FD)

Wilson wasted no time with his new team, turning his 12 touches into 72 yards and a touchdown while Raheem Mostert saw just nine touches. Wilson looks to be the guy that's going to take over this backfield and shouldn't get much resistance from a Browns defense that ranks 30th in DVOA rush defense.

Wide Receivers

Davante Adams, Las Vegas vs. IND ($8,700 DK, $8,500 FD)

With some QB injuries affecting some of the top WR options in Cooper Kupp and Stefon Diggs, I like Adams as a contrarian receiver to spend up on. With Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller both on IR, he should have no shortage of targets and has seen 17 of them in two games already.

Amari Cooper, Cleveland at MIA ($6,500 DK, $7,800 FD)

The Dolphins have been much better against the run this season and it's never a bad idea to target their games in GPPs with the total score reaching 60+ three times including two straight. Cooper has reached 25 fantasy points three times – a high ceiling for a mid-range salary.

Zay Jones, Jacksonville at KC ($4,400 DK, $5,500 FD)

In a game that has the potential to turn into a shootout with it being the highest over/under on the slate, Jones it the most dependable option for someone that isn't expected to be heavily rostered. He's been an efficient receiver for the Jaguars having caught all eight of his targets over the last two games and has upside with a pair of 10+ target games this season.

Tight Ends

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh vs. NO ($4,200 DK, $5,600 FD)

While going with Travis Kelce is rarely a bad option, it will be a popular play so I prefer looking towards the mid-tier tight ends. The Saints have been notably good against opposing TEs which will keep Freiermuth's roster percentage too low, and they did allow a 23-yard TD to Isaiah Likely on Monday. He's become one of the most reliable at the position with 16 targets over his last two games.

Dalton Schultz, Dallas at GB ($3,800 DK, $5,500 FD)

Schultz has had to deal with his share of adversity thus far, missing two games while also having to adjust to a backup QB. Things seemed to have settled now with him back at full health and Dak Prescott under center, as he's had at least five catches in consecutive games.

