Week 15 NFL Injury Analysis: Samuel Likely to Miss at Least One Week

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

The combination of the injuries isn't unusual, and multiple players have sustained the pair at the same time. For example, Bears running back David Montgomery suffered the injuries earlier this year, and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered a MCL sprain and high-ankle sprain during the 2014 season. Montgomery missed one week, and Carr was able to return without missing time thanks to a well-timed bye. Based on this precedent, the 49ers belief that Samuel will return before the end of the regular season doesn't seem off base. However, a Week 15 absence is all but guaranteed, and a multi-week absence still seems likely. Fantasy managers invested in Samuel should look for a suitable replacement player with the fantasy postseason on the horizon. Brandon Aiyuk will become the top receiver in San Francisco, with Jauan

The 49ers receiver is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering ankle and knee injuries in the team's win over the Buccaneers. Both injuries occurred on the same play as Samuel was dragged to the ground by Rakeem Nunez-Roches . Samuel's leg stuck to the turf as the rest of his leg was violently twisted. This force resulted in Samuel's left high-ankle sprain. However, as the play continues, the defender falls into the outside of Samuels' left leg, applying a valgus force to the already twisting lower extremity. When a valgus force is transmitted across the knee joint, the medial collateral ligament (MCL) is stressed. As a result, Samuel also suffered a MCL sprain.

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receivers

Just two weeks after the return of Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals receiver corps took another big hit from the injury bug. Wide receiver Tee Higgins was limited to one play after aggravating his mid-week hamstring injury during pregame warmups. According to head coach Zac Taylor, the team did not plan on playing Higgins, and his brief appearance only occurred because he sneaked onto the field midgame. Higgins will likely remain limited throughout the week ahead and will likely be a game-time decision versus Tampa Bay. Tyler Boyd also left the win over the Browns prematurely after suffering a dislocated finger. A dislocation occurs when the bones of a joint are forced out of alignment. Fortunately, Boyd's injury doesn't appear to be an open dislocation, an injury that occurs when the bone is forced out of orientation and breaks through the skin. Boyd also appears to have avoided a fracture but is likely still dealing with multiple symptoms including pain and swelling. A finger injury can be very problematic for a receiver, and Boyd is considered "week-to-week," Even if Boyd is somehow cleared to play against the Buccaneers, he will be a risky fantasy option, as the injury could be functional limiting and easily aggravated. Trenton Irwin and Trent Taylor will fill in should Higgins and/or Boyd miss time.

Tyler Huntley, Kenny Pickett, and Russell Wilson

A trio of quarterbacks entered the concussion protocol over the weekend. Each must now complete the league's mandated protocol over the next few days to take part in their respective team's Week 15 contests.

With the status of Lamar Jackson still in limbo, the Baltimore quarterback situation has become complicated. Furthermore, Huntley has less time to complete the requirements of the concussion protocol with the Ravens scheduled to play on Saturday. Fortunately, Huntley doesn't have a history of concussions.

The same can't be said in Pittsburgh, as Pickett sustained a concussion in Week 6 earlier this year. The effects of multiple concussions are cumulative, meaning individuals who sustain more than one concussion may suffer from more complex symptoms and experience them for longer amounts of time. Wilson seems to be in the best situation, as he does not have a lengthy history of head injuries and has the most recovery time at his disposal. However, concussions rarely act in a linear fashion, and the availability of all three signal-callers should be monitored throughout the week ahead.

Turf Burns

Amari Cooper: The Browns receiver suffered a core injury late last week and reportedly aggravated the injury early in Sunday's loss to the Bengals. Injuries described as a "core muscle" injury often involve the groin area and frequently fall into the sports hernia classification. Players who sustain the injury can often play through the issue but may require offseason surgery if the damage is significant. Surgery has not been discussed with Cooper and he plans on playing through the pain. However, Cooper has been relatively quiet in back-to-back weeks, and Cleveland could look to protect the veteran with their playoff hopes fading. Scale back your expectations for the week ahead.

Kyler Murray: The Cardinals quarterback is believed to have suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee during the team's Monday night loss. The medical staff of the Cardinals can utilize multiple special tests to test the integrity of the ligament, but an MRI is needed to determine the extent of the damage. Determining a timeline for Murray's recovery will become clearer as more details emerge, but the timing of the injury suggests it will spill over into the 2023 season. Colt McCoy takes over at quarterback for Arizona.

Dameon Pierce: The Texans running back is expected to miss at least one week after testing performed Monday revealed his ankle sprain is of the high-ankle variety. This really does seem like the year of the high-ankle injury, and Pierce is just the latest to succumb to the problem. Most players to suffer the injury have missed multiple weeks, so expecting Pierce to play against the Chiefs seems ill-advised. Rex Burkhead is the next man up, with Dare Ogunbowale and Eno Benjamin likely to see an increase in their roles and reps.

Brock Purdy: Samuel isn't the only 49ers player nursing a combo injury, as ailments to the rib and oblique muscles kept Purdy out of Monday's practice. I previously detailed this pair of injuries in Week 13 when Aaron Rodgers suffered a comparable issue. The obliques are located above the rib cage, and a direct blow to the area can result in both a soft tissue and a bone injury. The team is calling Purdy day-to-day, though they are optimistic he will be available Thursday against the Seahawks.

Mike White: The Jets expect White to play against the Lions after he underwent multiple tests to his injured ribs. The team performed X-rays and a CT scan on the area to evaluate the injury site, a necessary and thorough approach to properly evaluate the thin bones of the rib. While the Jets have not specified the nature of the injury, it does sound like White will play and likely be a participant in this week's practices. Look for White to don protective padding on the area and maybe even receive a pain-killing injection prior to the game.