Week 18 NFL DFS: 10 Players Under 10 Percent

The final week of the regular season is here, and we have an exciting 13-game DFS main slate ahead of us. It's always a challenging week as DFS managers have to navigate finding players that are going to be on the field often with teams resting starters depending on their playoff implications. I'll help you navigate that as I look to identify the best contrarian GPP plays to close the season.

Quarterbacks

Tyler Huntley, Baltimore at CIN ($4,900 DK, $6,500 FD)

It's difficult to justify spending up for many players this week with playing time in the second half being questionable for most. That has me looking towards value options at QB and while Huntley is questionable to play, Lamar Jackson has been ruled out and Huntley put in multiple limited practices, so it seems likely that he'll start. Good spot for him to put up his best game of the season.

Desmond Ridder, Atlanta vs. TB ($4,900 DK, $6,300 FD)

The Bucs don't have anything to play for, giving Ridder an opportunity to have one of those big final week regular season QB performances against some backups on defense. He's played fairly well over the past couple of weeks, leading the team on a game-winning drive last week but has yet to find the end zone. He's due for some positive TD regression in that area.

Honorable mention: Geno Smith, Seattle vs. LAR ($6,000 DK, $7,300 FD)

Running Backs

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina at NO ($5,000 DK, $6,100 FD)

The top RB salaries have some question marks as Saquon Barkley is unlikely to play much and Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler are both pricey. You could look to pair one of them with a couple of these options, including Hubbard who has posted a pair of 15-point fantasy performances over his last four games. D'Onta Foreman was a late addition to the injury report, so Hubbard could see an even larger workload.

Chase Edmonds, Denver vs. LAC ($4,500 DK, $5,600 FD)

Since returning from a high-ankle sprain, Edmonds has outscored Latavius Murray over the last two weeks despite Murray's 25 touches to Edmonds' 18. I'll take that efficiency at $900 less than Murray, and both are good values against a Chargers defense that ranks 28th in DVOA rush defense.

Gary Brightwell, NY Giants at PHI ($4,400 DK, $5,500 FD)

I can't imagine the Giants will risk playing Barkley much considering they're locked into the six-seed in the NFC and don't have anything to play for. Brightwell would be in line for plenty of work as a result against an Eagles team that has struggled against the run (1st in DVOA pass defense, 20th vs. run). The second-year pro has 20 carries for 81 yards and a TD in limited work this season.

Honorable mention: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota at CHI ($7,300 DK, $8,000 FD)

Wide Receivers

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh vs. CLE ($5,200 DK, $6,300 FD)

Rookie George Pickens has received a lot of hype this season but Johnson is still the clear No. 1 receiver, seeing 51 targets since Week 12 compared to just 25 for Pickens. That kind of volume is rare for someone in this salary range that isn't getting a boost into a larger role due to an injury. Pittsburgh still has an outside chance at the playoffs as well, so Johnson should be on the field all game.

Van Jefferson, LA Rams at SEA ($3,900 DK, $6,000 FD)

Jefferson seems to have built a solid rapport with Baker Mayfield as he's the only WR to have multiple catches in the four games Mayfield has been at the helm. 6-7 targets should be well within reason, something that usually only a few receivers under $4k have a chance at weekly.

Elijah Moore, NY Jets at MIA ($3,400 DK, $5,200 FD)

This is a good matchup for Moore and the Jets' receiving corps as the Dolphins rank a lowly 25th in DVOA pass defense. Joe Flacco gets the start this week, and he threw for at least 285 yards in all three of his starts this season. He targeted Moore 21 times over those three starts.

Honorable mention: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas at WAS ($8,200 DK, $8,200 FD)

Tight Ends

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans vs. CAR ($3,700 DK, $5,700 FD)

Johnson comes in with a questionable tag which often keeps a player's roster percentage low, and he's expected to play after logging consecutive limited practices to close the week. He's been a nice surprise at the TE position this season, reaching double-digit fantasy points in 6-of-9 games including a pair of multi-TD performances.

Jelani Woods, Indianapolis vs. HOU ($2,900 DK, $4,600 FD)

Kylen Granson is out this week, leaving Woods to start again and his best game of the season came in Week 12 when Granson was also out. A switch to Sam Ehlinger at QB will hopefully help Woods regain some momentum, and the Texans have given up at least 27 points in five of their last six games.

