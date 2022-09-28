Week 4: Two Round Do-Over Draft (Video)

This article is part of our Fantasy Football Podcast series.

Alan Seslowsky and Cody Carpentier of Playerprofiler perform a two-round mock draft starting from Week 4 of the NFL season. Let's see how much the top 24 players have changed ADPs.

Peek behind RotoWire Paywall FREE 2 day trial ➡️ http://www.RotoWire.com/TRY

🎙Prefer to listen to this episode on the Rotowire Fantasy Football Podcast Feed?

🧠Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right to watch this video on The RotoWire Youtube Channel. You can fast forward or chapter skip the video as desired.