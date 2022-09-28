RotoWire Partners
Week 4: Two Round Do-Over Draft (Video)

Week 4: Two Round Do-Over Draft (Video)

Written by 
Alan Seslowsky 
September 28, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Football Podcast series.

Alan Seslowsky and Cody Carpentier of Playerprofiler perform a two-round mock draft starting from Week 4 of the NFL season. Let's see how much the top 24 players have changed ADPs. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Alan Seslowsky
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
