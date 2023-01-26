Weekly Rankings: Conference Championships Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide for the playoffs (please check out Jim Coventry's Playoff Rankings for that).
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Player X vs. Player Y?" without any other mitigating factors. Of course, I welcome debate - if you think I'm wrong, let me know. But please check out the rankings first before asking your start/sit question. This truly reflects my opinion in my leagues.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Jalen Hurts PHI vs. SF
|2.
|Joe Burrow CIN at KC
|3.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. CIN
Note: Mahomes (high-ankle sprain) was listed as a full practice participant Wednesday.
|4.
|*Brock Purdy SF at PHI
Note: The Niners are locked into Purdy starting, not that it should be surprising, but Jimmy Garoppolo isn't expected to practice this week.
|5.
|Chad Henne KC vs. CIN
Running Backs
|1.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF at PHI
Note: McCaffrey (calf) sat out practice Wednesday. He's been sitting out the first practice of the week for a while now.
|2.
|2.
|Joe Mixon CIN at KC
|3.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. CIN
|4.
|Miles Sanders PHI vs. SF
|5.
|Jerick McKinnon KC vs. CIN
|6.
|*Elijah Mitchell SF at PHI
Note: Mitchell (groin) sat out practice Wednesday, as did Christian McCaffrey. The expectation is that both will continue to play through their respective nagging injuries.
|7.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. SF
|8.
|Samaje Perine CIN at KC
|9.
|Boston Scott PHI vs. SF
|10.
|Jordan Mason SF at PHI
|11.
|*Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. CIN
Note: Edwards-Helaire (ankle) has a chance to come off of the IR this week, though my guess is that he would be extremely limited if he were active.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|*A.J. Brown PHI vs. SF
Note: Brown had a sore left hip in last week's win over the Giants, but he was cleared from the injury list on Wednesday this week.
|2.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at KC
|3.
|*Deebo Samuel SF at PHI
Note: Samuel (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday. That's actually more activity than Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell.
|4.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. SF
|5.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at PHI
|6.
|Tee Higgins CIN at KC
|7.
|Kadarius Toney KC vs. CIN
|8.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. CIN
|9.
|Jauan Jennings SF at PHI
|10.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at KC
|11.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. CIN
|12.
|Quez Watkins PHI vs. SF
|13.
|Justin Watson KC vs. CIN
|14.
|Trenton Irwin CIN at KC
|15.
|Skyy Moore KC vs. CIN
|16.
|*Mecole Hardman KC vs. CIN
Note: Hardman (pelvis) was limited in practice Wednesday. He was unable to return to action last week.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. CIN
|2.
|George Kittle SF at PHI
|3.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. SF
|4.
|Hayden Hurst CIN at KC
|5.
|*Noah Gray KC vs. CIN
Note: The Chiefs might activate teammate Jody Fortson (elbow), which would hurt Gray's chances of being their No. 2 TE.
|6.
|Tyler Kroft SF at PHI
|7.
|Mitchell Wilcox CIN at KC
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF at PHI
Note: McCaffrey (calf) sat out practice Wednesday. He's been sitting out the first practice of the week for a while now.
|2.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. CIN
|3.
|*A.J. Brown PHI vs. SF
Note: Brown had a sore left hip in last week's win over the Giants, but he was cleared from the injury list on Wednesday this week.
|4.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at KC
|5.
|*Deebo Samuel SF at PHI
Note: Samuel (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday. That's actually more activity than Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell.
|6.
|Joe Mixon CIN at KC
|7.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. SF
|8.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at PHI
|9.
|Tee Higgins CIN at KC
|10.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. CIN
|11.
|Miles Sanders PHI vs. SF
|12.
|George Kittle SF at PHI
|13.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. SF
|14.
|Jerick McKinnon KC vs. CIN
|15.
|*Elijah Mitchell SF at PHI
Note: Mitchell (groin) sat out practice Wednesday, as did Christian McCaffrey. The expectation is that both will continue to play through their respective nagging injuries.
|16.
|Hayden Hurst CIN at KC
|17.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. SF
|18.
|Kadarius Toney KC vs. CIN
|19.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. CIN
|20.
|Jauan Jennings SF at PHI
|21.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at KC
|22.
|Samaje Perine CIN at KC
|23.
|Boston Scott PHI vs. SF
|24.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. CIN
|25.
|Justin Watson KC vs. CIN
|26.
|Quez Watkins PHI vs. SF
|27.
|Trenton Irwin CIN at KC
Kickers
|1.
|*Robbie Gould SF at PHI
Note: The Niners were perfectly content to turn to Gould in marginal fourth down situations last week.
|2.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. SF
|3.
|Evan McPherson CIN at KC
|4.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. CIN
Defenses
|1.
|*Philadelphia Eagles vs. SF
Note: Avonte Maddox (toe) returned to a limited practice Wednesday, his first practice since suffering the injury on Dec. 24.
|2.
|San Francisco 49ers at PHI
|3.
|Cincinnati Bengals at KC
|4.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. CIN