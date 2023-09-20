Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 3 Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Week 3 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
September 20, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

1.Patrick

Quarterbacks

1.Patrick Mahomes KC vs. CHI
2.Jalen Hurts PHI at TB
3.Josh Allen BUF at WAS
4.Lamar Jackson BAL vs. IND
5.*Justin Herbert LAC at MIN
Note: Two weeks in a row, the opposing pass rush has gotten to Herbert at key moments. That's not necessarily his fault, but it's led to the Chargers coming up short at the wrong time.
6.Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. DEN
7.Jared Goff DET vs. ATL
8.*Deshaun Watson CLE vs. TEN
Note: Watson had two costly fumbles, the latter being returned for the game-winning touchdown by the Steelers, but also displayed good mobility overall and some chemistry with Amari Cooper.
9.Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. HOU
10.*Justin Fields CHI at KC
Note: The lack of designed runs for Fields is a concern - we drafted Fields where he did because of his legs. The other problem is that the pass rush is landing way too often, and frequently it's because he's holding the ball too long.
11.Kirk Cousins MIN vs. LAC
12.Dak Prescott DAL at ARI
13.Geno Smith SEA vs. CAR
14.*Brock Purdy SF vs. NYG
Note: A scoring change hurt Purdy's fantasy line in Week 2, as a throw to Deebo Samuel that resulted in a touchdown was ultimately ruled a lateral and not a touchdown pass.
15.Jordan Love GB vs. NO
16.Baker Mayfield TB vs. PHI
17.*Matthew Stafford LA at CIN
Note: Stafford looks healthy and mobile - he put up a 300+ game against the Niners, to boot. One of the two interceptions he threw clearly was not his fault, as it went off the hands of his intended target, Kyren Williams.
18.Russell Wilson DEN at MIA
19.Sam Howell WAS vs. BUF
20.Daniel Jones NYG at SF
21.Desmond Ridder ATL at DET
22.*Kenny Pickett PIT at LV
Note: The schedule finally opens up this week against the Raiders, albeit on the road.
23.*C.J. Stroud HOU at JAX
Note: Stroud played through some shoulder pain in the loss to the Colts, after going through testing on the shoulder right before kickoff.
24.Gardner Minshew IND at BAL
25.Derek Carr NO at GB
26.Bryce Young CAR at SEA
27.*Mac Jones NE at NYJ
Note: Jones turned 42 pass attempts into just 231 yards, and that's unlikely to improve the next weeks against the Jets and Cowboys.
28.Ryan Tannehill TEN at CLE
29.Jimmy Garoppolo LV vs. PIT
30.Zach Wilson NYJ vs. NE
31.Joshua Dobbs ARZ vs. DAL
32.*Taysom Hill NO at GB
Note: The Saints officially list Hill as a quarterback, so we're going to do that as well. With Jamaal Williams likely to miss time, Hill could continue to see decent volume this week.
33.*Jake Browning CIN vs. LAR
Note: Browning would get the start Monday night if Joe Burrow can't go.
34.*Anthony Richardson IND at BAL
Note: Richardson left in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Texans with a concussion. It appeared that he suffered the concussion while scoring his second rushing touchdown of the day, but then played the next two series before getting removed from the game.
35.*Joe Burrow CIN vs. LAR
Note: Burrow aggravated his calf injury late in the loss to the Ravens and his status for Monday night against the Rams is uncertain.

Running Backs

1.Christian McCaffrey SF vs. NYG
2.Tony Pollard DAL at ARI
3.Bijan Robinson ATL at DET
4.Derrick Henry TEN at CLE
5.Kenneth Walker SEA vs. CAR
6.Travis Etienne JAC vs. HOU
7.Kyren Williams LA at CIN
8.Brian Robinson WAS vs. BUF
9.Josh Jacobs LV vs. PIT
10.James Cook BUF at WAS
11.Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. ATL
12.Rhamondre Stevenson NE at NYJ
13.*D'Andre Swift PHI at TB
Note: Can the Eagles put the genie back in the bottle with Swift, or has he carved out a bigger role on the basis of his performance on Thursday night?
14.Najee Harris PIT at LV
15.Joe Mixon CIN vs. LAR
16.Zack Moss IND at BAL
17.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. DEN
18.Dameon Pierce HOU at JAX
19.*AJ Dillon GB vs. NO
Note: Dillon was disappointing despite a plus-matchup with Aaron Jones out.
20.James Conner ARZ vs. DAL
21.Miles Sanders CAR at SEA
22.*Joshua Kelley LAC at MIN
Note: This should be a better matchup for Kelley, if he gets the chance to start again.
23.Breece Hall NYJ vs. NE
24.Gus Edwards BAL vs. IND
25.Alexander Mattison MIN vs. LAC
26.Javonte Williams DEN at MIA
27.Rachaad White TB vs. PHI
28.*Jerome Ford CLE vs. TEN
Note: Ford will be the Browns' feature back with Nick Chubb out for the season. He draws a tough matchup right off the bat against the Titans.
29.Khalil Herbert CHI at KC
30.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. CHI
31.Tyler Allgeier ATL at DET
32.*Matt Breida NYG at SF
Note: Breida is the next man up for the Giants, with Saquon Barkley presumably but not yet officially out for Thursday.
33.Jaylen Warren PIT at LV
34.Justice Hill BAL vs. IND
35.Tyjae Spears TEN at CLE
36.Dalvin Cook NYJ vs. NE
37.Roschon Johnson CHI at KC
38.Antonio Gibson WAS vs. BUF
39.Samaje Perine DEN at MIA
40.*Tony Jones NO at GB
Note: Jones made the most of his chances to score twice on Monday night after Jamaal Williams got hurt. Kendre Miller could be back this week, plus Taysom Hill got a lot of the work between the 20's.
41.*Tank Bigsby JAC vs. HOU
Note: Bigsby had just 12 offensive snaps and no touches in the loss to the Chiefs. His role cold step up some this week with the Jags facing the Texans.
42.Chuba Hubbard CAR at SEA
43.Ezekiel Elliott NE at NYJ
44.Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. CAR
45.Jerick McKinnon KC vs. CHI
46.*Craig Reynolds DET vs. ATL
Note: Reynolds was frequently on the field in the fourth quarter last week after David Montgomery got hurt.
47.Sean Tucker TB vs. PHI
48.Damien Harris BUF at WAS
49.*Elijah Mitchell SF vs. NYG
Note: The Niners didn't give any of their backup RBs offensive snaps last week against the Rams.
50.Rashaad Penny PHI at TB
51.Devin Singletary HOU at JAX
52.Ty Chandler MIN vs. LAC
53.Rico Dowdle DAL at ARI
54.*Pierre Strong CLE vs. TEN
Note: Strong was the backup to Jerome Ford on Monday night after Nick Chubb left the game.
55.Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. CHI
56.Zamir White LV vs. PIT
57.Keaontay Ingram ARZ vs. DAL
58.Latavius Murray BUF at WAS
59.Michael Carter NYJ vs. NE
60.De'Von Achane MIA vs. DEN
61.Deuce Vaughn DAL at ARI
62.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at DET
63.Elijah Dotson LAC at MIN
64.Emanuel Wilson GB vs. NO
65.Deon Jackson IND at BAL
66.Isaiah Spiller LAC at MIN
67.Gary Brightwell NYG at SF
68.Ronnie Rivers LA at CIN
69.*Salvon Ahmed MIA vs. DEN
Note: Ahmed suffered a groin injury in the win on Sunday night. Coach Mike McDaniel said that it's 'not an overly long situation' for Ahmed.
70.*Boston Scott PHI at TB
Note: Scott was in the concussion protocol following Thursday night's game against the Vikings.
71.*Kendre Miller NO at GB
Note: Miller (hamstring) was inactive on Monday night, but is expected to be a 'full-go' at practice this week. His status takes on some urgency with Jamaal Williams out.
72.*Kareem Hunt at
Note: Hunt was visiting with the Browns on Tuesday after they lost Nick Chubb for the season on Monday night.
73.*Austin Ekeler LAC at MIN
Note: Chargers coach Brandon Staley said that 'there's no timeline' for Ekeler's return from his ankle injury. That doesn't mean he can't return this week - I read it as more of a reluctance to put a timeframe on it.
74.*Saquon Barkley NYG at SF
Note: Barkley sprained his ankle late in the comeback win over the Cardinals. It's not a high ankle sprain, at least, and there's some uncertainty as to how long Barkley will be out. He's not officially ruled out for Thursday night, though I don't expect him to play.
75.*Aaron Jones GB vs. NO
Note: (Hamstring)
76.*David Montgomery DET vs. ATL
Note: Montgomery is officially day-to-day with a thigh injury, though earlier he suggested that he'll miss a couple of weeks.
77.*Kenneth Gainwell PHI at TB
Note: We'll see if the extra days off allows Gainwell enough time to return.
78.*Jamaal Williams NO at GB
Note: Williams is expected to miss
79.*Chase Edmonds TB vs. PHI
Note: Edmonds suffered an MCL injury in the win over the Bears and will need an MRI.
80.*Cam Akers LA at CIN
Note: Akers was a healthy scratch last week and the Rams are 'heading towards trading' him.
81.*Nick Chubb CLE vs. TEN
Note: Chubb is out for the season and will undergo surgery on his left knee.

Wide Receivers

1.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. LAC
2.Tyreek Hill MIA vs. DEN
3.CeeDee Lamb DAL at ARI
4.*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. ATL
Note: Brown briefly left Week 2's loss to the Seahawks with cramping.
5.Stefon Diggs BUF at WAS
6.Keenan Allen LAC at MIN
7.*Chris Olave NO at GB
Note: Had a touchdown overturned when it was seen that he barely stepped out of bounds at the 7-yard line.
8.*Davante Adams LV vs. PIT
Note: Adams was checked for a concussion late in the loss to the Bills, but has received a clean bill of health.
9.A.J. Brown PHI at TB
10.Mike Evans TB vs. PHI
11.Deebo Samuel SF vs. NYG
12.Calvin Ridley JAC vs. HOU
13.*DK Metcalf SEA vs. CAR
Note: Metcalf briefly sat out during the first half with sore ribs, suffered on a catch where he was stopped just short of the goal line.
14.DeVonta Smith PHI at TB
15.*Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. LAR
Note: It's not a matter of if we have to downgrade Chase with Burrow's woes, but how much?
16.*Puka Nacua LA at CIN
Note: 'They won't throw it to him another 15 times,' I said. Nope, they threw it to him 20 times!
17.*Amari Cooper CLE vs. TEN
Note: Cooper (groin) not only was able to play Monday night, but was very effective.
18.George Pickens PIT at LV
19.*Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. NE
Note: Wilson briefly left Week 2 after getting the wind knocked out of him, but he's been cleared of any injury. Unfortunately, he hasn't been cleared of having Zach Wilson as his quarterback.
20.Tee Higgins CIN vs. LAR
21.Michael Pittman IND at BAL
22.Chris Godwin TB vs. PHI
23.DJ Moore CHI at KC
24.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. BUF
25.Tyler Lockett SEA vs. CAR
26.Romeo Doubs GB vs. NO
27.Mike Williams LAC at MIN
28.Courtland Sutton DEN at MIA
29.Zay Flowers BAL vs. IND
30.Jahan Dotson WAS vs. BUF
31.Jordan Addison MIN vs. LAC
32.*DeAndre Hopkins TEN at CLE
Note: Hopkins (ankle) played 37 of a possible 59 snaps, netting four catches for 40 yards on five targets.
33.Kadarius Toney KC vs. CHI
34.Marquise Brown ARZ vs. DAL
35.Michael Thomas NO at GB
36.Gabe Davis BUF at WAS
37.Christian Kirk JAC vs. HOU
38.Nico Collins HOU at JAX
39.Tutu Atwell LA at CIN
40.Drake London ATL at DET
41.Jerry Jeudy DEN at MIA
42.*Kendrick Bourne NE at NYJ
Note: The results weren't great, but Bourne had nine more targets in Week 2.
43.Josh Reynolds DET vs. ATL
44.Elijah Moore CLE vs. TEN
45.Adam Thielen CAR at SEA
46.Rashid Shaheed NO at GB
47.Skyy Moore KC vs. CHI
48.Robert Woods HOU at JAX
49.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. CAR
50.Allen Lazard NYJ vs. NE
51.Tyler Boyd CIN vs. LAR
52.*Jayden Reed GB vs. NO
Note: I like how the Packers are finding ways to get Reed the ball.
53.Treylon Burks TEN at CLE
54.Rashod Bateman BAL vs. IND
55.Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. TEN
56.Curtis Samuel WAS vs. BUF
57.*Marvin Mims DEN at MIA
Note: Mims hauled in two big plays for 113 yards, including a touchdown, but those were his only targets.
58.JuJu Smith-Schuster NE at NYJ
59.*Jalin Hyatt NYG at SF
Note: Hyatt made his mark with two big catches in the second half of the Giants' comeback win on Sunday.
60.Rashee Rice KC vs. CHI
61.*Odell Beckham BAL vs. IND
Note: Beckham (ankle) sat out the second half of Sunday's win over the Bengals, but isn't expected to miss any additional time.
62.*DeVante Parker NE at NYJ
Note: Parker (knee) had six catches on eight targets in Week 2 after being a game-time decision.
63.Rondale Moore ARZ vs. DAL
64.Tank Dell HOU at JAX
65.Isaiah Hodgins NYG at SF
66.Michael Gallup DAL at ARI
67.Allen Robinson PIT at LV
68.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at CLE
69.Hunter Renfrow LV vs. PIT
70.Calvin Austin PIT at LV
71.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. CHI
72.*Quentin Johnston LAC at MIN
Note: Johnston caught the first pass of the game for the Chargers, but ultimately only played 10 snaps.
73.K.J. Osborn MIN vs. LAC
74.Josh Downs IND at BAL
75.DJ Chark CAR at SEA
76.Van Jefferson LA at CIN
77.Alec Pierce IND at BAL
78.*Jonathan Mingo CAR at SEA
Note: Though Mingo only netted 26 yards, we are encouraged that he got eight targets in the game Monday night.
79.Mack Hollins ATL at DET
80.Nelson Agholor BAL vs. IND
81.Parris Campbell NYG at SF
82.Marvin Jones DET vs. ATL
83.Jalen Tolbert DAL at ARI
84.Joshua Palmer LAC at MIN
85.*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. NYG
Note: Aiyuk (shoulder) did not participate in Monday's estimated walk-through and was limited Tuesday.
86.*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. DEN
Note: Waddle is in the concussion protocol after suffering a helmet-to-helmet hit late in the win over the Patriots.
87.*Zay Jones JAC vs. HOU
Note: Jones twice barely missed connecting in the end zone with Trevor Lawrence and ultimately got shut out on six targets. He's now dealing with a knee injury.
88.*Darnell Mooney CHI at KC
Note: Mooney (knee) left in the first half against the Bucs. Afterward, he and the Bears suggested that the injury was not too serious.
89.*Brandin Cooks DAL at ARI
Note: Cooks (knee) is expected to come back in Week 3. I'll move him back up once he starts practicing this week.
90.*Jakobi Meyers LV vs. PIT
Note: Meyers (concussion) is 'trending in the right direction' in his recovery, but it's too soon to tell whether he'll be available this week.
91.Christian Watson GB vs. NO
92.*Kayshon Boutte NE at NYJ
Note: Boutte (hamstring) was inactive after all last Sunday night, with Devante Parker playing.
93.*Diontae Johnson PIT at LV
Note: Johnson (hamstring) has been placed on IR, which means he's out at least four game weeks (2-5), and then the Steelers have their bye in Week 6.

Tight Ends

1.*Travis Kelce KC vs. CHI
Note: Kelce had nine targets in his return from the knee injury. He probably should have had two touchdowns, though the second one was a difficult ball to catch.
2.T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. LAC
3.Mark Andrews BAL vs. IND
4.George Kittle SF vs. NYG
5.Darren Waller NYG at SF
6.Evan Engram JAC vs. HOU
7.Dallas Goedert PHI at TB
8.Hayden Hurst CAR at SEA
9.David Njoku CLE vs. TEN
10.Tyler Higbee LA at CIN
11.*Zach Ertz ARZ vs. DAL
Note: Ertz had another eight targets in Sunday's loss to the Giants, but Joshua Dobbs missed him on a potentially huge play on the Cardinals' first drive, where they ended up missing a field goal instead as a result.
12.Kyle Pitts ATL at DET
13.Hunter Henry NE at NYJ
14.*Sam LaPorta DET vs. ATL
Note: Five catches for 63 yards and looked good doing it.
15.Jake Ferguson DAL at ARI
16.Pat Freiermuth PIT at LV
17.Dalton Schultz HOU at JAX
18.Dalton Kincaid BUF at WAS
19.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at CLE
20.Juwan Johnson NO at GB
21.Cole Kmet CHI at KC
22.Luke Musgrave GB vs. NO
23.*Adam Trautman DEN at MIA
Note: Trautman only had one target despite Greg Dulcich's absence.
24.Donald Parham LAC at MIN
25.*Cade Otton TB vs. PHI
Note: If you're desperate, consider using Otton against the Eagles, who have been torched by Hunter Henry and T.J. Hockenson the last two weeks.
26.Dawson Knox BUF at WAS
27.Kylen Granson IND at BAL
28.Irv Smith CIN vs. LAR
29.Isaiah Likely BAL vs. IND
30.Gerald Everett LAC at MIN
31.Daniel Bellinger NYG at SF
32.Noah Fant SEA vs. CAR
33.John Bates WAS vs. BUF
34.Mike Gesicki NE at NYJ
35.Cole Turner WAS vs. BUF
36.Trey McBride ARZ vs. DAL
37.Michael Mayer LV vs. PIT
38.Noah Gray KC vs. CHI
39.Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. NE
40.*Logan Thomas WAS vs. BUF
Note: I can't believe that Thomas held on the ball on the touchdown catch where he suffered the concussion. That was about as brutal a hit as I've seen.

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. LAC
2.Christian McCaffrey SF vs. NYG
3.Tony Pollard DAL at ARI
4.Tyreek Hill MIA vs. DEN
5.CeeDee Lamb DAL at ARI
6.Bijan Robinson ATL at DET
7.Derrick Henry TEN at CLE
8.*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. ATL
Note: Brown briefly left Week 2's loss to the Seahawks with cramping.
9.Stefon Diggs BUF at WAS
10.Keenan Allen LAC at MIN
11.Kenneth Walker SEA vs. CAR
12.*Travis Kelce KC vs. CHI
Note: Kelce had nine targets in his return from the knee injury. He probably should have had two touchdowns, though the second one was a difficult ball to catch.
13.*Chris Olave NO at GB
Note: Had a touchdown overturned when it was seen that he barely stepped out of bounds at the 7-yard line.
14.*Davante Adams LV vs. PIT
Note: Adams was checked for a concussion late in the loss to the Bills, but has received a clean bill of health.
15.A.J. Brown PHI at TB
16.Travis Etienne JAC vs. HOU
17.Mike Evans TB vs. PHI
18.Kyren Williams LA at CIN
19.Brian Robinson WAS vs. BUF
20.Josh Jacobs LV vs. PIT
21.T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. LAC
22.Deebo Samuel SF vs. NYG
23.Calvin Ridley JAC vs. HOU
24.*DK Metcalf SEA vs. CAR
Note: Metcalf briefly sat out during the first half with sore ribs, suffered on a catch where he was stopped just short of the goal line.
25.Rhamondre Stevenson NE at NYJ
26.DeVonta Smith PHI at TB
27.Najee Harris PIT at LV
28.Joe Mixon CIN vs. LAR
29.Zack Moss IND at BAL
30.*Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. LAR
Note: It's not a matter of if we have to downgrade Chase with Burrow's woes, but how much?
31.*Puka Nacua LA at CIN
Note: 'They won't throw it to him another 15 times,' I said. Nope, they threw it to him 20 times!
32.Mark Andrews BAL vs. IND
33.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. DEN
34.*Amari Cooper CLE vs. TEN
Note: Cooper (groin) not only was able to play Monday night, but was very effective.
35.George Pickens PIT at LV
36.James Cook BUF at WAS
37.Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. ATL
38.*D'Andre Swift PHI at TB
Note: Can the Eagles put the genie back in the bottle with Swift, or has he carved out a bigger role on the basis of his performance on Thursday night?
39.*Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. NE
Note: Wilson briefly left Week 2 after getting the wind knocked out of him, but he's been cleared of any injury. Unfortunately, he hasn't been cleared of having Zach Wilson as his quarterback.
40.Tee Higgins CIN vs. LAR
41.George Kittle SF vs. NYG
42.Michael Pittman IND at BAL
43.Chris Godwin TB vs. PHI
44.DJ Moore CHI at KC
45.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. BUF
46.Romeo Doubs GB vs. NO
47.Dameon Pierce HOU at JAX
48.*AJ Dillon GB vs. NO
Note: Dillon was disappointing despite a plus-matchup with Aaron Jones out.
49.Mike Williams LAC at MIN
50.Courtland Sutton DEN at MIA
51.Zay Flowers BAL vs. IND
52.Jahan Dotson WAS vs. BUF
53.Jordan Addison MIN vs. LAC
54.*DeAndre Hopkins TEN at CLE
Note: Hopkins (ankle) played 37 of a possible 59 snaps, netting four catches for 40 yards on five targets.
55.Darren Waller NYG at SF
56.Kadarius Toney KC vs. CHI
57.Marquise Brown ARZ vs. DAL
58.James Conner ARZ vs. DAL
59.Miles Sanders CAR at SEA
60.*Joshua Kelley LAC at MIN
Note: This should be a better matchup for Kelley, if he gets the chance to start again.
61.Breece Hall NYJ vs. NE
62.Gus Edwards BAL vs. IND
63.Michael Thomas NO at GB
64.Gabe Davis BUF at WAS
65.Christian Kirk JAC vs. HOU
66.Nico Collins HOU at JAX
67.Tutu Atwell LA at CIN
68.Alexander Mattison MIN vs. LAC
69.Javonte Williams DEN at MIA
70.Rachaad White TB vs. PHI
71.*Jerome Ford CLE vs. TEN
Note: Ford will be the Browns' feature back with Nick Chubb out for the season. He draws a tough matchup right off the bat against the Titans.
72.Evan Engram JAC vs. HOU
73.Drake London ATL at DET
74.Jerry Jeudy DEN at MIA
75.*Kendrick Bourne NE at NYJ
Note: The results weren't great, but Bourne had nine more targets in Week 2.
76.Khalil Herbert CHI at KC
77.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. CHI
78.Tyler Allgeier ATL at DET
79.*Matt Breida NYG at SF
Note: Breida is the next man up for the Giants, with Saquon Barkley presumably but not yet officially out for Thursday.
80.Jaylen Warren PIT at LV
81.Justice Hill BAL vs. IND
82.Tyjae Spears TEN at CLE

Kickers

1.Justin Tucker BAL vs. IND
2.Harrison Butker KC vs. CHI
3.Daniel Carlson LV vs. PIT
4.Tyler Bass BUF at WAS
5.Brandon Aubrey DAL at ARI
6.Jason Sanders MIA vs. DEN
7.Jake Moody SF vs. NYG
8.Riley Patterson DET vs. ATL
9.Cameron Dicker LAC at MIN
10.Jake Elliott PHI at TB
11.Wil Lutz DEN at MIA
12.Younghoe Koo ATL at DET
13.Brandon McManus JAC vs. HOU
14.Chris Boswell PIT at LV
15.Jason Myers SEA vs. CAR
16.Evan McPherson CIN vs. LAR
17.Matt Gay IND at BAL
18.Greg Joseph MIN vs. LAC
19.Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. TEN
20.Matt Prater ARZ vs. DAL
21.Joey Slye WAS vs. BUF
22.*Eddy Pineiro CAR at SEA
Note: Pineiro hasn't missed a field goal attempt since Week 8 last year, and any kick at all since an extra-point in Week 10. He nailed two 50+ attempts on Monday night.
23.Blake Grupe NO at GB
24.Brett Maher LA at CIN
25.Nick Folk TEN at CLE
26.Anders Carlson GB vs. NO
27.Cairo Santos CHI at KC
28.Chad Ryland NE at NYJ
29.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at JAX
30.Chase McLaughlin TB vs. PHI
31.Graham Gano NYG at SF
32.*Austin Seibert at
Note: Seibert reverted back to the Jets' practice squad on Monday. We'll see if the Jets need to replace Greg Zuerlein (groin) again this week.
33.*Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. NE
Note: (Groin)

Defenses

1.Dallas Cowboys at ARI
2.Philadelphia Eagles at TB
3.San Francisco 49ers vs. NYG
4.Pittsburgh Steelers at LV
5.New England Patriots at NYJ
6.Cleveland Browns vs. TEN
7.Kansas City Chiefs vs. CHI
8.Jacksonville Jaguars vs. HOU
9.*Baltimore Ravens vs. IND
Note: The Ravens could feast if Anthony Richardson (concussion) does not play.
10.Buffalo Bills at WAS
11.Seattle Seahawks vs. CAR
12.*Los Angeles Rams at CIN
Note: This ranking implies that Joe Burrow (calf) either will not play or will be severely compromised.
13.New Orleans Saints at GB
14.Miami Dolphins vs. DEN
15.New York Jets vs. NE
16.Cincinnati Bengals vs. LAR
17.Detroit Lions vs. ATL
18.Tennessee Titans at CLE
19.Green Bay Packers vs. NO
20.Indianapolis Colts at BAL
21.Denver Broncos at MIA
22.Washington Commanders vs. BUF
23.Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. PHI
24.Atlanta Falcons at DET
25.Las Vegas Raiders vs. PIT
26.Los Angeles Chargers at MIN
27.Carolina Panthers at SEA
28.Houston Texans at JAX
29.Arizona Cardinals vs. DAL
30.*New York Giants at SF
Note: The Giants have zero sacks so far despite playing Arizona last week.
31.Chicago Bears at KC
32.Minnesota Vikings vs. LAC
