Weekly Rankings: Week 3 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Patrick
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Patrick Mahomes KC vs. CHI
|2.
|Jalen Hurts PHI at TB
|3.
|Josh Allen BUF at WAS
|4.
|Lamar Jackson BAL vs. IND
|5.
|*Justin Herbert LAC at MIN
Note: Two weeks in a row, the opposing pass rush has gotten to Herbert at key moments. That's not necessarily his fault, but it's led to the Chargers coming up short at the wrong time.
|6.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. DEN
|7.
|Jared Goff DET vs. ATL
|8.
|*Deshaun Watson CLE vs. TEN
Note: Watson had two costly fumbles, the latter being returned for the game-winning touchdown by the Steelers, but also displayed good mobility overall and some chemistry with Amari Cooper.
|9.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. HOU
|10.
|*Justin Fields CHI at KC
Note: The lack of designed runs for Fields is a concern - we drafted Fields where he did because of his legs. The other problem is that the pass rush is landing way too often, and frequently it's because he's holding the ball too long.
|11.
|Kirk Cousins MIN vs. LAC
|12.
|Dak Prescott DAL at ARI
|13.
|Geno Smith SEA vs. CAR
|14.
|*Brock Purdy SF vs. NYG
Note: A scoring change hurt Purdy's fantasy line in Week 2, as a throw to Deebo Samuel that resulted in a touchdown was ultimately ruled a lateral and not a touchdown pass.
|15.
|Jordan Love GB vs. NO
|16.
|Baker Mayfield TB vs. PHI
|17.
|*Matthew Stafford LA at CIN
Note: Stafford looks healthy and mobile - he put up a 300+ game against the Niners, to boot. One of the two interceptions he threw clearly was not his fault, as it went off the hands of his intended target, Kyren Williams.
|18.
|Russell Wilson DEN at MIA
|19.
|Sam Howell WAS vs. BUF
|20.
|Daniel Jones NYG at SF
|21.
|Desmond Ridder ATL at DET
|22.
|*Kenny Pickett PIT at LV
Note: The schedule finally opens up this week against the Raiders, albeit on the road.
|23.
|*C.J. Stroud HOU at JAX
Note: Stroud played through some shoulder pain in the loss to the Colts, after going through testing on the shoulder right before kickoff.
|24.
|Gardner Minshew IND at BAL
|25.
|Derek Carr NO at GB
|26.
|Bryce Young CAR at SEA
|27.
|*Mac Jones NE at NYJ
Note: Jones turned 42 pass attempts into just 231 yards, and that's unlikely to improve the next weeks against the Jets and Cowboys.
|28.
|Ryan Tannehill TEN at CLE
|29.
|Jimmy Garoppolo LV vs. PIT
|30.
|Zach Wilson NYJ vs. NE
|31.
|Joshua Dobbs ARZ vs. DAL
|32.
|*Taysom Hill NO at GB
Note: The Saints officially list Hill as a quarterback, so we're going to do that as well. With Jamaal Williams likely to miss time, Hill could continue to see decent volume this week.
|33.
|*Jake Browning CIN vs. LAR
Note: Browning would get the start Monday night if Joe Burrow can't go.
|34.
|*Anthony Richardson IND at BAL
Note: Richardson left in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Texans with a concussion. It appeared that he suffered the concussion while scoring his second rushing touchdown of the day, but then played the next two series before getting removed from the game.
|35.
|*Joe Burrow CIN vs. LAR
Note: Burrow aggravated his calf injury late in the loss to the Ravens and his status for Monday night against the Rams is uncertain.
Running Backs
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF vs. NYG
|2.
|Tony Pollard DAL at ARI
|3.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at DET
|4.
|Derrick Henry TEN at CLE
|5.
|Kenneth Walker SEA vs. CAR
|6.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. HOU
|7.
|Kyren Williams LA at CIN
|8.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. BUF
|9.
|Josh Jacobs LV vs. PIT
|10.
|James Cook BUF at WAS
|11.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. ATL
|12.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at NYJ
|13.
|*D'Andre Swift PHI at TB
Note: Can the Eagles put the genie back in the bottle with Swift, or has he carved out a bigger role on the basis of his performance on Thursday night?
|14.
|Najee Harris PIT at LV
|15.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. LAR
|16.
|Zack Moss IND at BAL
|17.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. DEN
|18.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at JAX
|19.
|*AJ Dillon GB vs. NO
Note: Dillon was disappointing despite a plus-matchup with Aaron Jones out.
|20.
|James Conner ARZ vs. DAL
|21.
|Miles Sanders CAR at SEA
|22.
|*Joshua Kelley LAC at MIN
Note: This should be a better matchup for Kelley, if he gets the chance to start again.
|23.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. NE
|24.
|Gus Edwards BAL vs. IND
|25.
|Alexander Mattison MIN vs. LAC
|26.
|Javonte Williams DEN at MIA
|27.
|Rachaad White TB vs. PHI
|28.
|*Jerome Ford CLE vs. TEN
Note: Ford will be the Browns' feature back with Nick Chubb out for the season. He draws a tough matchup right off the bat against the Titans.
|29.
|Khalil Herbert CHI at KC
|30.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. CHI
|31.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at DET
|32.
|*Matt Breida NYG at SF
Note: Breida is the next man up for the Giants, with Saquon Barkley presumably but not yet officially out for Thursday.
|33.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at LV
|34.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. IND
|35.
|Tyjae Spears TEN at CLE
|36.
|Dalvin Cook NYJ vs. NE
|37.
|Roschon Johnson CHI at KC
|38.
|Antonio Gibson WAS vs. BUF
|39.
|Samaje Perine DEN at MIA
|40.
|*Tony Jones NO at GB
Note: Jones made the most of his chances to score twice on Monday night after Jamaal Williams got hurt. Kendre Miller could be back this week, plus Taysom Hill got a lot of the work between the 20's.
|41.
|*Tank Bigsby JAC vs. HOU
Note: Bigsby had just 12 offensive snaps and no touches in the loss to the Chiefs. His role cold step up some this week with the Jags facing the Texans.
|42.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at SEA
|43.
|Ezekiel Elliott NE at NYJ
|44.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. CAR
|45.
|Jerick McKinnon KC vs. CHI
|46.
|*Craig Reynolds DET vs. ATL
Note: Reynolds was frequently on the field in the fourth quarter last week after David Montgomery got hurt.
|47.
|Sean Tucker TB vs. PHI
|48.
|Damien Harris BUF at WAS
|49.
|*Elijah Mitchell SF vs. NYG
Note: The Niners didn't give any of their backup RBs offensive snaps last week against the Rams.
|50.
|Rashaad Penny PHI at TB
|51.
|Devin Singletary HOU at JAX
|52.
|Ty Chandler MIN vs. LAC
|53.
|Rico Dowdle DAL at ARI
|54.
|*Pierre Strong CLE vs. TEN
Note: Strong was the backup to Jerome Ford on Monday night after Nick Chubb left the game.
|55.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. CHI
|56.
|Zamir White LV vs. PIT
|57.
|Keaontay Ingram ARZ vs. DAL
|58.
|Latavius Murray BUF at WAS
|59.
|Michael Carter NYJ vs. NE
|60.
|De'Von Achane MIA vs. DEN
|61.
|Deuce Vaughn DAL at ARI
|62.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at DET
|63.
|Elijah Dotson LAC at MIN
|64.
|Emanuel Wilson GB vs. NO
|65.
|Deon Jackson IND at BAL
|66.
|Isaiah Spiller LAC at MIN
|67.
|Gary Brightwell NYG at SF
|68.
|Ronnie Rivers LA at CIN
|69.
|*Salvon Ahmed MIA vs. DEN
Note: Ahmed suffered a groin injury in the win on Sunday night. Coach Mike McDaniel said that it's 'not an overly long situation' for Ahmed.
|70.
|*Boston Scott PHI at TB
Note: Scott was in the concussion protocol following Thursday night's game against the Vikings.
|71.
|*Kendre Miller NO at GB
Note: Miller (hamstring) was inactive on Monday night, but is expected to be a 'full-go' at practice this week. His status takes on some urgency with Jamaal Williams out.
|72.
|*Kareem Hunt at
Note: Hunt was visiting with the Browns on Tuesday after they lost Nick Chubb for the season on Monday night.
|73.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC at MIN
Note: Chargers coach Brandon Staley said that 'there's no timeline' for Ekeler's return from his ankle injury. That doesn't mean he can't return this week - I read it as more of a reluctance to put a timeframe on it.
|74.
|*Saquon Barkley NYG at SF
Note: Barkley sprained his ankle late in the comeback win over the Cardinals. It's not a high ankle sprain, at least, and there's some uncertainty as to how long Barkley will be out. He's not officially ruled out for Thursday night, though I don't expect him to play.
|75.
|*Aaron Jones GB vs. NO
Note: (Hamstring)
|76.
|*David Montgomery DET vs. ATL
Note: Montgomery is officially day-to-day with a thigh injury, though earlier he suggested that he'll miss a couple of weeks.
|77.
|*Kenneth Gainwell PHI at TB
Note: We'll see if the extra days off allows Gainwell enough time to return.
|78.
|*Jamaal Williams NO at GB
Note: Williams is expected to miss
|79.
|*Chase Edmonds TB vs. PHI
Note: Edmonds suffered an MCL injury in the win over the Bears and will need an MRI.
|80.
|*Cam Akers LA at CIN
Note: Akers was a healthy scratch last week and the Rams are 'heading towards trading' him.
|81.
|*Nick Chubb CLE vs. TEN
Note: Chubb is out for the season and will undergo surgery on his left knee.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. LAC
|2.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. DEN
|3.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at ARI
|4.
|*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. ATL
Note: Brown briefly left Week 2's loss to the Seahawks with cramping.
|5.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at WAS
|6.
|Keenan Allen LAC at MIN
|7.
|*Chris Olave NO at GB
Note: Had a touchdown overturned when it was seen that he barely stepped out of bounds at the 7-yard line.
|8.
|*Davante Adams LV vs. PIT
Note: Adams was checked for a concussion late in the loss to the Bills, but has received a clean bill of health.
|9.
|A.J. Brown PHI at TB
|10.
|Mike Evans TB vs. PHI
|11.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. NYG
|12.
|Calvin Ridley JAC vs. HOU
|13.
|*DK Metcalf SEA vs. CAR
Note: Metcalf briefly sat out during the first half with sore ribs, suffered on a catch where he was stopped just short of the goal line.
|14.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at TB
|15.
|*Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. LAR
Note: It's not a matter of if we have to downgrade Chase with Burrow's woes, but how much?
|16.
|*Puka Nacua LA at CIN
Note: 'They won't throw it to him another 15 times,' I said. Nope, they threw it to him 20 times!
|17.
|*Amari Cooper CLE vs. TEN
Note: Cooper (groin) not only was able to play Monday night, but was very effective.
|18.
|George Pickens PIT at LV
|19.
|*Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. NE
Note: Wilson briefly left Week 2 after getting the wind knocked out of him, but he's been cleared of any injury. Unfortunately, he hasn't been cleared of having Zach Wilson as his quarterback.
|20.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. LAR
|21.
|Michael Pittman IND at BAL
|22.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. PHI
|23.
|DJ Moore CHI at KC
|24.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. BUF
|25.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. CAR
|26.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. NO
|27.
|Mike Williams LAC at MIN
|28.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at MIA
|29.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. IND
|30.
|Jahan Dotson WAS vs. BUF
|31.
|Jordan Addison MIN vs. LAC
|32.
|*DeAndre Hopkins TEN at CLE
Note: Hopkins (ankle) played 37 of a possible 59 snaps, netting four catches for 40 yards on five targets.
|33.
|Kadarius Toney KC vs. CHI
|34.
|Marquise Brown ARZ vs. DAL
|35.
|Michael Thomas NO at GB
|36.
|Gabe Davis BUF at WAS
|37.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. HOU
|38.
|Nico Collins HOU at JAX
|39.
|Tutu Atwell LA at CIN
|40.
|Drake London ATL at DET
|41.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at MIA
|42.
|*Kendrick Bourne NE at NYJ
Note: The results weren't great, but Bourne had nine more targets in Week 2.
|43.
|Josh Reynolds DET vs. ATL
|44.
|Elijah Moore CLE vs. TEN
|45.
|Adam Thielen CAR at SEA
|46.
|Rashid Shaheed NO at GB
|47.
|Skyy Moore KC vs. CHI
|48.
|Robert Woods HOU at JAX
|49.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. CAR
|50.
|Allen Lazard NYJ vs. NE
|51.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. LAR
|52.
|*Jayden Reed GB vs. NO
Note: I like how the Packers are finding ways to get Reed the ball.
|53.
|Treylon Burks TEN at CLE
|54.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. IND
|55.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. TEN
|56.
|Curtis Samuel WAS vs. BUF
|57.
|*Marvin Mims DEN at MIA
Note: Mims hauled in two big plays for 113 yards, including a touchdown, but those were his only targets.
|58.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster NE at NYJ
|59.
|*Jalin Hyatt NYG at SF
Note: Hyatt made his mark with two big catches in the second half of the Giants' comeback win on Sunday.
|60.
|Rashee Rice KC vs. CHI
|61.
|*Odell Beckham BAL vs. IND
Note: Beckham (ankle) sat out the second half of Sunday's win over the Bengals, but isn't expected to miss any additional time.
|62.
|*DeVante Parker NE at NYJ
Note: Parker (knee) had six catches on eight targets in Week 2 after being a game-time decision.
|63.
|Rondale Moore ARZ vs. DAL
|64.
|Tank Dell HOU at JAX
|65.
|Isaiah Hodgins NYG at SF
|66.
|Michael Gallup DAL at ARI
|67.
|Allen Robinson PIT at LV
|68.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at CLE
|69.
|Hunter Renfrow LV vs. PIT
|70.
|Calvin Austin PIT at LV
|71.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. CHI
|72.
|*Quentin Johnston LAC at MIN
Note: Johnston caught the first pass of the game for the Chargers, but ultimately only played 10 snaps.
|73.
|K.J. Osborn MIN vs. LAC
|74.
|Josh Downs IND at BAL
|75.
|DJ Chark CAR at SEA
|76.
|Van Jefferson LA at CIN
|77.
|Alec Pierce IND at BAL
|78.
|*Jonathan Mingo CAR at SEA
Note: Though Mingo only netted 26 yards, we are encouraged that he got eight targets in the game Monday night.
|79.
|Mack Hollins ATL at DET
|80.
|Nelson Agholor BAL vs. IND
|81.
|Parris Campbell NYG at SF
|82.
|Marvin Jones DET vs. ATL
|83.
|Jalen Tolbert DAL at ARI
|84.
|Joshua Palmer LAC at MIN
|85.
|*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. NYG
Note: Aiyuk (shoulder) did not participate in Monday's estimated walk-through and was limited Tuesday.
|86.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. DEN
Note: Waddle is in the concussion protocol after suffering a helmet-to-helmet hit late in the win over the Patriots.
|87.
|*Zay Jones JAC vs. HOU
Note: Jones twice barely missed connecting in the end zone with Trevor Lawrence and ultimately got shut out on six targets. He's now dealing with a knee injury.
|88.
|*Darnell Mooney CHI at KC
Note: Mooney (knee) left in the first half against the Bucs. Afterward, he and the Bears suggested that the injury was not too serious.
|89.
|*Brandin Cooks DAL at ARI
Note: Cooks (knee) is expected to come back in Week 3. I'll move him back up once he starts practicing this week.
|90.
|*Jakobi Meyers LV vs. PIT
Note: Meyers (concussion) is 'trending in the right direction' in his recovery, but it's too soon to tell whether he'll be available this week.
|91.
|Christian Watson GB vs. NO
|92.
|*Kayshon Boutte NE at NYJ
Note: Boutte (hamstring) was inactive after all last Sunday night, with Devante Parker playing.
|93.
|*Diontae Johnson PIT at LV
Note: Johnson (hamstring) has been placed on IR, which means he's out at least four game weeks (2-5), and then the Steelers have their bye in Week 6.
Tight Ends
|1.
|*Travis Kelce KC vs. CHI
Note: Kelce had nine targets in his return from the knee injury. He probably should have had two touchdowns, though the second one was a difficult ball to catch.
|2.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. LAC
|3.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. IND
|4.
|George Kittle SF vs. NYG
|5.
|Darren Waller NYG at SF
|6.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. HOU
|7.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at TB
|8.
|Hayden Hurst CAR at SEA
|9.
|David Njoku CLE vs. TEN
|10.
|Tyler Higbee LA at CIN
|11.
|*Zach Ertz ARZ vs. DAL
Note: Ertz had another eight targets in Sunday's loss to the Giants, but Joshua Dobbs missed him on a potentially huge play on the Cardinals' first drive, where they ended up missing a field goal instead as a result.
|12.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at DET
|13.
|Hunter Henry NE at NYJ
|14.
|*Sam LaPorta DET vs. ATL
Note: Five catches for 63 yards and looked good doing it.
|15.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at ARI
|16.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at LV
|17.
|Dalton Schultz HOU at JAX
|18.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF at WAS
|19.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at CLE
|20.
|Juwan Johnson NO at GB
|21.
|Cole Kmet CHI at KC
|22.
|Luke Musgrave GB vs. NO
|23.
|*Adam Trautman DEN at MIA
Note: Trautman only had one target despite Greg Dulcich's absence.
|24.
|Donald Parham LAC at MIN
|25.
|*Cade Otton TB vs. PHI
Note: If you're desperate, consider using Otton against the Eagles, who have been torched by Hunter Henry and T.J. Hockenson the last two weeks.
|26.
|Dawson Knox BUF at WAS
|27.
|Kylen Granson IND at BAL
|28.
|Irv Smith CIN vs. LAR
|29.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. IND
|30.
|Gerald Everett LAC at MIN
|31.
|Daniel Bellinger NYG at SF
|32.
|Noah Fant SEA vs. CAR
|33.
|John Bates WAS vs. BUF
|34.
|Mike Gesicki NE at NYJ
|35.
|Cole Turner WAS vs. BUF
|36.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. DAL
|37.
|Michael Mayer LV vs. PIT
|38.
|Noah Gray KC vs. CHI
|39.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. NE
|40.
|*Logan Thomas WAS vs. BUF
Note: I can't believe that Thomas held on the ball on the touchdown catch where he suffered the concussion. That was about as brutal a hit as I've seen.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. LAC
|2.
|Christian McCaffrey SF vs. NYG
|3.
|Tony Pollard DAL at ARI
|4.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. DEN
|5.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at ARI
|6.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at DET
|7.
|Derrick Henry TEN at CLE
|8.
|*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. ATL
Note: Brown briefly left Week 2's loss to the Seahawks with cramping.
|9.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at WAS
|10.
|Keenan Allen LAC at MIN
|11.
|Kenneth Walker SEA vs. CAR
|12.
|*Travis Kelce KC vs. CHI
Note: Kelce had nine targets in his return from the knee injury. He probably should have had two touchdowns, though the second one was a difficult ball to catch.
|13.
|*Chris Olave NO at GB
Note: Had a touchdown overturned when it was seen that he barely stepped out of bounds at the 7-yard line.
|14.
|*Davante Adams LV vs. PIT
Note: Adams was checked for a concussion late in the loss to the Bills, but has received a clean bill of health.
|15.
|A.J. Brown PHI at TB
|16.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. HOU
|17.
|Mike Evans TB vs. PHI
|18.
|Kyren Williams LA at CIN
|19.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. BUF
|20.
|Josh Jacobs LV vs. PIT
|21.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. LAC
|22.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. NYG
|23.
|Calvin Ridley JAC vs. HOU
|24.
|*DK Metcalf SEA vs. CAR
Note: Metcalf briefly sat out during the first half with sore ribs, suffered on a catch where he was stopped just short of the goal line.
|25.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at NYJ
|26.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at TB
|27.
|Najee Harris PIT at LV
|28.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. LAR
|29.
|Zack Moss IND at BAL
|30.
|*Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. LAR
Note: It's not a matter of if we have to downgrade Chase with Burrow's woes, but how much?
|31.
|*Puka Nacua LA at CIN
Note: 'They won't throw it to him another 15 times,' I said. Nope, they threw it to him 20 times!
|32.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. IND
|33.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. DEN
|34.
|*Amari Cooper CLE vs. TEN
Note: Cooper (groin) not only was able to play Monday night, but was very effective.
|35.
|George Pickens PIT at LV
|36.
|James Cook BUF at WAS
|37.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. ATL
|38.
|*D'Andre Swift PHI at TB
Note: Can the Eagles put the genie back in the bottle with Swift, or has he carved out a bigger role on the basis of his performance on Thursday night?
|39.
|*Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. NE
Note: Wilson briefly left Week 2 after getting the wind knocked out of him, but he's been cleared of any injury. Unfortunately, he hasn't been cleared of having Zach Wilson as his quarterback.
|40.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. LAR
|41.
|George Kittle SF vs. NYG
|42.
|Michael Pittman IND at BAL
|43.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. PHI
|44.
|DJ Moore CHI at KC
|45.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. BUF
|46.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. NO
|47.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at JAX
|48.
|*AJ Dillon GB vs. NO
Note: Dillon was disappointing despite a plus-matchup with Aaron Jones out.
|49.
|Mike Williams LAC at MIN
|50.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at MIA
|51.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. IND
|52.
|Jahan Dotson WAS vs. BUF
|53.
|Jordan Addison MIN vs. LAC
|54.
|*DeAndre Hopkins TEN at CLE
Note: Hopkins (ankle) played 37 of a possible 59 snaps, netting four catches for 40 yards on five targets.
|55.
|Darren Waller NYG at SF
|56.
|Kadarius Toney KC vs. CHI
|57.
|Marquise Brown ARZ vs. DAL
|58.
|James Conner ARZ vs. DAL
|59.
|Miles Sanders CAR at SEA
|60.
|*Joshua Kelley LAC at MIN
Note: This should be a better matchup for Kelley, if he gets the chance to start again.
|61.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. NE
|62.
|Gus Edwards BAL vs. IND
|63.
|Michael Thomas NO at GB
|64.
|Gabe Davis BUF at WAS
|65.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. HOU
|66.
|Nico Collins HOU at JAX
|67.
|Tutu Atwell LA at CIN
|68.
|Alexander Mattison MIN vs. LAC
|69.
|Javonte Williams DEN at MIA
|70.
|Rachaad White TB vs. PHI
|71.
|*Jerome Ford CLE vs. TEN
Note: Ford will be the Browns' feature back with Nick Chubb out for the season. He draws a tough matchup right off the bat against the Titans.
|72.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. HOU
|73.
|Drake London ATL at DET
|74.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at MIA
|75.
|*Kendrick Bourne NE at NYJ
Note: The results weren't great, but Bourne had nine more targets in Week 2.
|76.
|Khalil Herbert CHI at KC
|77.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. CHI
|78.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at DET
|79.
|*Matt Breida NYG at SF
Note: Breida is the next man up for the Giants, with Saquon Barkley presumably but not yet officially out for Thursday.
|80.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at LV
|81.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. IND
|82.
|Tyjae Spears TEN at CLE
Kickers
|1.
|Justin Tucker BAL vs. IND
|2.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. CHI
|3.
|Daniel Carlson LV vs. PIT
|4.
|Tyler Bass BUF at WAS
|5.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL at ARI
|6.
|Jason Sanders MIA vs. DEN
|7.
|Jake Moody SF vs. NYG
|8.
|Riley Patterson DET vs. ATL
|9.
|Cameron Dicker LAC at MIN
|10.
|Jake Elliott PHI at TB
|11.
|Wil Lutz DEN at MIA
|12.
|Younghoe Koo ATL at DET
|13.
|Brandon McManus JAC vs. HOU
|14.
|Chris Boswell PIT at LV
|15.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. CAR
|16.
|Evan McPherson CIN vs. LAR
|17.
|Matt Gay IND at BAL
|18.
|Greg Joseph MIN vs. LAC
|19.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. TEN
|20.
|Matt Prater ARZ vs. DAL
|21.
|Joey Slye WAS vs. BUF
|22.
|*Eddy Pineiro CAR at SEA
Note: Pineiro hasn't missed a field goal attempt since Week 8 last year, and any kick at all since an extra-point in Week 10. He nailed two 50+ attempts on Monday night.
|23.
|Blake Grupe NO at GB
|24.
|Brett Maher LA at CIN
|25.
|Nick Folk TEN at CLE
|26.
|Anders Carlson GB vs. NO
|27.
|Cairo Santos CHI at KC
|28.
|Chad Ryland NE at NYJ
|29.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at JAX
|30.
|Chase McLaughlin TB vs. PHI
|31.
|Graham Gano NYG at SF
|32.
|*Austin Seibert at
Note: Seibert reverted back to the Jets' practice squad on Monday. We'll see if the Jets need to replace Greg Zuerlein (groin) again this week.
|33.
|*Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. NE
Note: (Groin)
Defenses
|1.
|Dallas Cowboys at ARI
|2.
|Philadelphia Eagles at TB
|3.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. NYG
|4.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at LV
|5.
|New England Patriots at NYJ
|6.
|Cleveland Browns vs. TEN
|7.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. CHI
|8.
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. HOU
|9.
|*Baltimore Ravens vs. IND
Note: The Ravens could feast if Anthony Richardson (concussion) does not play.
|10.
|Buffalo Bills at WAS
|11.
|Seattle Seahawks vs. CAR
|12.
|*Los Angeles Rams at CIN
Note: This ranking implies that Joe Burrow (calf) either will not play or will be severely compromised.
|13.
|New Orleans Saints at GB
|14.
|Miami Dolphins vs. DEN
|15.
|New York Jets vs. NE
|16.
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. LAR
|17.
|Detroit Lions vs. ATL
|18.
|Tennessee Titans at CLE
|19.
|Green Bay Packers vs. NO
|20.
|Indianapolis Colts at BAL
|21.
|Denver Broncos at MIA
|22.
|Washington Commanders vs. BUF
|23.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. PHI
|24.
|Atlanta Falcons at DET
|25.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. PIT
|26.
|Los Angeles Chargers at MIN
|27.
|Carolina Panthers at SEA
|28.
|Houston Texans at JAX
|29.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. DAL
|30.
|*New York Giants at SF
Note: The Giants have zero sacks so far despite playing Arizona last week.
|31.
|Chicago Bears at KC
|32.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. LAC