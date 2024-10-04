Braxton Berrios News: Will play Week 5

Berrios (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Berrios practiced fully Friday after limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday to gain clearance for Sunday's showdown between AFC East cellar dwellers. He'll play his usual role in the slot while returning both kickoffs and punts, but Miami's ceiling on offense remains low with Tyler Huntley set to start under center, and most of Huntley's throws will likely be directed to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.