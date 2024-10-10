DeVonta Smith Injury: Another full practice Thursday

Smith (concussion) practiced fully Thursday.

Smith continues to practice without limitations this week, which marked his first stretch of on-field work since he sustained a concussion Week 3 at New Orleans. In the meantime, he sat out Week 4 in Tampa Bay and then used the Eagles' Week 5 bye to complete most of the protocol for head injuries. On Wednesday, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported that Smith was in the final phase of the protocol, meaning the wide receiver only needs to gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to return for Sunday's game against the Browns.