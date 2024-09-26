DeVonta Smith Injury: Not seen on field Thursday

Smith (concussion) wasn't spotted at the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Smith sustained a concussion during this past Sunday's win at New Orleans, adding to an already banged-up receiving corps headlined by A.J. Brown (hamstring), who has missed the last two games. Meanwhile, Britain Covey (shoulder), Ainias Smith (ankle) and Jacob Harris (concussion) are on injured reserve. If both Smith and Brown go down as non-participants for a second consecutive day, they'll have just one more chance to mix into drills this week, which wouldn't be a great sign for Smith as he makes his way through the protocol for head injuries.