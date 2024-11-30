DeVonta Smith Injury: Pessimism around Week 13 status

Smith (hamstring), who is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus Baltimore, may go through a pregame workout Sunday to see if he can play, but "there is not a lot of optimism" that he'll be able suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith ended the week with a pair of limited practices after sitting out entirely Wednesday, but he admitted Friday that he wasn't certain if he'd be able to play Sunday. The wideout missed last week's win over the Rams due to the hamstring issue, and Rapoport's report makes it seem more likely than not that Smith will be sidelined again for Week 13. While Rapoport adds that "there just isn't a ton of positivity" around Smith's status, he does state that Philadelphia is leaving that possibility open, so fantasy managers who roster the receiver would be wise to keep an eye out for the Eagles' inactive list, which should drop around 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff.