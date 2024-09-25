DeVonta Smith Injury: Sits out Wednesday's practice

Smith (concussion) is not participating in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Smith's progression through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol isn't yet far enough along for him to resume practicing in any capacity. With A.J. Brown (hamstring) also not practicing Wednesday, it's possible Philadelphia's top two wideouts could both be unavailable for Sunday's road matchup against the Buccaneers. The Eagles will benefit from a Week 5 bye after taking on Tampa Bay, which could lead the team to take a more cautious approach to player's recoveries, due to the extra week of rest coming up. In any case, Smith will need to gain full medical clearance before being eligible to return to game action. Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson and practice squad player Parris Campbell will have to lead Philadelphia's wide receiver room if Smith and Brown are unable to go Week 4.