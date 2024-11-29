DeVonta Smith Injury: Taking part in Friday's practice

Smith (hamstring) is participating in practice Friday, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Smith returned to limited practice participation Thursday after sitting out Wednesday following his absence from Philadelphia's 37-20 Week 12 win over the Rams. If he's able to practice without limitations Friday, Smith could avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens, but it's more likely that he will wind up being listed as questionable when the Eagles publish their injury report Friday.