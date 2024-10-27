DeVonta Smith News: Bounces back with long TD

Smith brought in six of seven targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 37-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

In the wake of a one-catch Week 7 in which he netted minus-2 receiving yards, Smith obviously had nowhere to go but up Sunday and made good use of his opportunities. The fourth-year speedster finished as the team leader in receptions, receiving yards and targets, with a picturesque over-the-shoulder 45-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarter largely responsible for his successful afternoon. Smith's receiving yardage total was also a season high, and he's now been over 75 receiving yards in four of six games heading into a favorable Week 9 home matchup against a beatable Jaguars secondary.