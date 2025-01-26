DeVonta Smith News: Four catches in NFCCG win

Smith caught all four of his targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 55-23 win over the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

Smith drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone late in the first half to set up a one-yard Jalen Hurts rushing touchdown on the next play. Besides that, Smith didn't make much of an impact as the Eagles scored seven rushing touchdowns and Hurts directed 16 of his 28 passes to either A.J. Brown or Dallas Goedert. Smith has just 66 receiving yards across his last two games heading into Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 9 after recording at least 55 receiving yards in five of six career playoff games prior to this two-game personal downturn.