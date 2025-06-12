Menu
Dillon Gabriel headshot

Dillon Gabriel News: Getting some first-team reps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Gabriel has gotten reps with the first-team offense and faced the first-team defense during mandatory minicamp, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

As veterans, both Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett have been first in line for reps during minicamp. However, Flacco has observed large portions of the session due to his veteran status, allowing Gabriel to get valuable reps. Jackson noted that Gabriel has struggled early on in the practices but has gotten better as the days have progressed.

Dillon Gabriel
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
