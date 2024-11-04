Elijah Cooks News: Back to practice squad

Cooks reverted to the Jaguars' practice squad Saturday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Cooks and fellow practice squad wideout Austin Trammell were each elevated for Week 9 for the first time of the 2024 regular season. While Trammell saw 33 snaps on offense, Cooks had just three and the latter did not record a stat. With Christian Kirk (collarbone) out for the rest of the year, Cooks and Trammell could both be elevated for Week 10 against the Vikings, especially if Gabe Davis (shoulder) remains sidelined.