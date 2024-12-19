George Pickens Injury: Won't play Saturday

Pickens (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pickens, who was listed as a non-participant at practice Tuesday through Thursday, will target a potential return to action next Wednesday, when the Steelers face the Chiefs. With Pickens set to miss his third straight game, look for Calvin Austin and Van Jefferson to lead the team's wideout corps versus Baltimore, with Mike Williams, Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek also mixing in.