George Pickens News: Another modest showing

Pickens recorded three receptions on eight targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 32-13 win over the Raiders.

Pickens made headlines throughout the week due to perceived discontent over his role in the Pittsburgh offense, though opportunity wasn't an issue in Sunday's win. His eight targets were his second-highest mark of the season, though he did see some tough contested looks and also dropped a potential touchdown late in the game. Pickens has yet to find the end zone and has topped 100 yards only once in six chances, making him a fantasy disappointment through the first six games of the campaign.