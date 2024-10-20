George Pickens News: Breaks out with new starting QB

Pickens had five receptions (nine targets) for 111 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Jets.

Pickens produced his best fantasy score of the season in quarterback Russell Wilson's first start for Pittsburgh. The veteran quarterback brought the best out of his top wideout, which should have Pickens' fantasy managers ecstatic moving forward. The 23-year-old blossomed as a sophomore last season with a 63-1140-5 receiving line, but had gotten off to a slow start with mobile quarterback Justin Fields at the helm for the Steelers' first six games. Now that the more-accurate Wilson has taken the reigns of the offense, Pickens should see a boost in projections heading into next Monday's tilt against the Giants.