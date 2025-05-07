George Pickens News: Deal to Cowboys being finalized

The Steelers are finalizing a trade to send Pickens to the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, the deal -- which is expected to be completed Wednesday -- would result in the Cowboys sending a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round choice to the Steelers in exchange for Pickens and a 2026 sixth-round pick. With Dallas, the 24-year-old Pickens, who is coming off a 2024 regular season in which he recorded 59 catches (on 103 targets) for 900 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games, would provide QB Dak Prescott with another quality wideout target to work alongside CeeDee Lamb, who caught 101 passes in 15 contests last season.