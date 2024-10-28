George Pickens News: Leading receiver for PIT

Pickens finished with four receptions on five targets for 74 yards in Monday's 26-18 win over the Giants.

Pickens had a potential touchdown reception overturned by replay in the first half, but he still finished as the team's leading receiver while posting his fourth highest receiving total through eight games. The 23-year-old has shown good rapport with new starting quarterback Russell Wilson, with the duo combining for a 9-185-1 stat line in two starts. Pickens' stock is trending in the right direction as Pittsburgh enters its bye, with the team resuming play against Washington on Nov. 10.