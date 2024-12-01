George Pickens News: Scores third TD in uneven showing

Pickens recorded three receptions on six targets for 74 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals.

As is often the case, Pickens' performance had plenty of ups and downs. He was involved in a pick-six early in the game when he fell to the ground on a target, only to cash in on a 17-yard touchdown on the Steelers' next drive. Pickens later chipped in long receptions of 36 and 19 yards but was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct on each. Setting aside the penalties, Pickens has been very productive in five games since Russell Wilson took over under center, averaging 81.1 yards per game while accounting for all three of his touchdowns on the season.