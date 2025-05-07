George Pickens News: Traded to Dallas

The Steelers are trading Pickens and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder.

The Cowboys' twitter account confirmed earlier reports of a trade, giving the team a huge upgrade at the No. 2 WR spot alongside superstar CeeDee Lamb. Fellow Dallas wideouts Jalen Tolbert and KaVontae Turpin drop down the depth chart, while Pittsburgh is left with Calvin Austin, Robert Woods and Roman Wilson as potential starters alongside March trade acquisition DK Metcalf. The trade is excellent news for Pickens' fantasy value, pairing him with QB Dak Prescott under new Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer in an offense that likely will throw the ball more often than the Steelers will. The 24-year-old Pickens topped 800 yards in each of his first three seasons, including a career-high 1,140 in 2023, but he's never gone higher than 106 targets, 63 catches or five touchdowns in a single campaign.