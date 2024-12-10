Jahan Dotson News: One grab in win

Dotson caught one of his two targets for five yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Panthers.

Week 14 marked the sixth straight game in which Dotson has caught just one pass. The third-year wideout played 24 of the Eagles 58 offensive snaps, the lowest snap share of any Philadelphia wide receiver in the contest behind A.J. Brown (55), Devonta Smith (52) and Johnny Wilson (29). With such limited playing time in a run-heavy offensive scheme, Dotson remains off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Steelers.