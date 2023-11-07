2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Betting: Picks, Odds, Predictions and Best Bets

This article is part of our Golf Picks series.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Betting Preview

The PGA Tour heads to Bermuda for the fifth installment of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course.

It's a crucial time for many of the golfers in the field, as there are just two weeks left to secure a spot inside the top 125 of the FedExCup Standings and earn a PGA Tour card for next season. Adam Scott headlines as the tournament favorite at 16-1 odds and is one of just two players -- Lucas Glover being the other -- among the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking teeing it up.

Last year, Seamus Power -- at 18-1 -- captured his second PGA Tour victory with a one-stroke win over Thomas Detry.

Course Characteristics

Port Royal GC is about as short as it gets for a PGA Tour event as a par-71 layout at just over 6,800 yards. In fact, there is only one par-4 over 450 yards, and six of the 11 par-4s play under 400 yards. As a result, players will not have to use driver all that often, and we will see a lot of fairway woods and long irons off the tee. The course's main defense is the wind, and that can lead to the tricky conditions that caused the winning score to be 15-under-par in consecutive years. However, if the breeze is mild as currently forecasted, this tournament can turn into a birdie-fest, which was the case when Brendon Todd won at 24-under in 2019. Ultimately, I'm looking for accurate drivers, good wedge players and strong putters.

Regal at Port Royal

These players, with a minimum of two appearances, have the lowest scoring average at Port Royal GC.

Higgs tops the list largely due to his runner-up finish here back in 2019. It has been a disappointing season that hasn't gotten any better recently, with seven missed cuts over his last eight events. He's quite the long shot at 180-1 odds but is worth consideration as a low-cost option in DFS contests due to his solid putting and prior success in Bermuda. Right behind him on the list is Gay, who has amazingly finished no worse than tied for 12th in all four of his trips to the isalnd. The 51-year-old -- who missed the cut in his last six attempts on the PGA Tour -- now spends most of his time on the PGA Tour Champions. Nevertheless, his track record at Port Royal makes it foolish to overlook him, especially at surprisingly long odds of 14-1 for a top-10 finish.

Putt for Dough

The following five golfers gained the most strokes putting over their last 20 rounds.

It's not often I key in on putting due to the variance it can have on a week-to-week basis, but this is one tournament that can turn into a contest on the greens. Herbert has historically been a great putter, leading the Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting last season and ranking 30th during the current campaign. It's no surprise that he won here in his only appearance two years ago. Herbert has made 3-of-4 cuts this fall and comes in as one of the betting favorites at 22-1 odds. Another player that can roll it well on the greens is Todd, the second favorite at 18-1. He's also a past champion here and was in good form when we last saw him at the Fortinet, where he finished solo sixth. His lack of distance off the tee will not put him at much of a disadvantage this week.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Bets: Outright Picks

Akshay Bhatia (22-1)

Bhatia is one of the best ball strikers in the field and continues to play well on resort-style courses, posting his fifth top-25 in a row on those setups with a T10 last week in Mexico. He showed he can win this summer, taking down the alternate-event Barracuda Championship.

Taylor Pendrith (22-1)

Don't overlook Pendrith just because he's a longer hitter -- all three of his top-10s this year came on shorter tracks, and he finished in a share for fifth here in his only appearance two years ago. He will look to use his length and wedge game -- he ranks 32nd in approaches under 100 yards this season -- to overpower the course and set up a lot of birdie opportunities.

Mark Hubbard (28-1)

Could this finally be the week Hubbard picks up his first PGA Tour victory? Over his last 15 tournaments he tallied five top-10 finishes, and he's gaining strokes in every category other than SG: Off-the-Tee, which is the least important of the bunch in Bermuda.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Bets: Top-10 Wagers

Ryan Moore (6-1)

Moore has only one top-10 on the season, but thath came at Pebble Beach -- another track that plays under 7,000 yards. This will be his first trip to Bermuda, and he should be an excellent course fit as an accurate driver and wedge/short iron specialist.

Nick Dunlap (7-1)

The 19-year-old University of Alabama sophomore has quickly risen to third in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and shouldn't be overlooked in his second PGA Tour start. His other came at this year's U.S. Open and he missed the cut. Dunlap joined Tiger Woods this summer as the only other golfer to win both the U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Amateur Championship.

Austin Cook (9-1)

Cook sprung to life last week with his first top-10 finish of the season, and at 155th in the FedExCup Standings he will need a couple more quality results. Driving distance and long iron play are his two forms of kryptonite, so this should be a good spot for him to keep the momentum going.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Bets: Head-to-Head Matchups

Alex Smalley (+100) over Alex Noren

Coming off a 2-0 week in matchups, I like Smalley to keep my streak going. I view him as a strong contender this week on the heels of back-to-back top-15 finishes at this course. Noren is an excellent putter but has only one top-30 finish in seven attempts at resort-style setups.

Andrew Novak (-120) over Kramer Hickok

Novak is a much better fit in matchups than Hickok, having made 61 percent of his cuts this season compared to just 44 percent for his opponent. Novak is better in every facet except for driving accuracy, and he finished T17 here a year ago while Hickok missed the cut.

