PGA Power Rankings for the 2025 Masters: Who Tops the Field?

2025 Masters Power Rankings

Below are RotoWire's full-field rankings for the 89th Masters.

The field stood at 96 players as of print time -- the largest since 2015.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler -- the defending champion -- and No. 2 Rory McIlroy are the favorites. The field features 19 former champions, including another top contender in Jon Rahm, who is among 12 LIV golfers in the field, down from 13 a year ago and 18 from two years ago.

There are also the customary five amateurs, plus six "legacy" champions, most notably 67-year-old Bernhard Langer, who will participate in his 41st and likely final Masters.

Tiger Woods will not take part after recently undergoing surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon.

Putting aside the 11 amateurs and legacy champions -- long-ago Masters winners who don't play on the PGA Tour any longer -- we have 85 players to consider. Sure, a youngster or senior could make the cut, but come Sunday, their effect on the tournament will likely be non-existent. The top 50 will play the weekend and, as a reminder, there no longer is a 10-shot rule.

Augusta National is a par-72 with a scorecard yardage of 7,555 yards, unchanged from a year ago. Last year, there was one significant change. The tee box on the par-5 second hole was moved back and left by about 10 yards in an effort to bring the one fairway bunker more into play. It's now 585 yards, which makes it the longest hole on the course. There was a huge change two years ago, when the tee box on the par-5 13th was moved back 35 yards, making the hole play at 545 yards. The change put a whole new complexion on what annually had been the easiest hole on the course. The change was met by mixed reviews from golfers.

In October, Hurricane Helene roared through the Southeast and caused catastrophic destruction. Augusta National Golf Club, however, suffered only "minor damage," ANGC Chairman Fred Ridley said in January. Many trees were lost, but Ridley added that "I don't think you're going to see any difference in the condition for the Masters this year."

The early weather forecast indicated rather cool temperatures for this time of year, hard-pressed to escape the 60s. That would make the course play even longer. There isn't a significant chance of rain and the winds are expected to be in the single digits.

These rankings were formulated before the completion of the Valero Texas Open, which took place the week before the Masters and included 27 golfers who already qualified for Augusta. The Texas Open winner, if not already in the Masters field, would get the final berth. The 12 LIV golfers were also on the course the week prior at LIV Golf Miami.

Any field changes or important news will be noted in the comments section below.

And with that, here are our rankings for the 89th Masters, which are broken down into the following categories:

Favorites

Contenders

Making the Cut

Borderline

Long Shots

Amateurs

Legacy Champions

FAVORITES

1) Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler, after getting a late start following a Christmas dinner injury that required hand surgery, has not won in six appearances this year. But he's played about as well as possible without winning and is coming off a runner-up at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where importantly, he ranked sixth in the field in Strokes Gained: Putting. Scheffler also finished third and ninth in earlier tournaments this season, with no result outside the top 25. The defending Masters champion and two-time winner remains the overwhelming favorite with his winless 2025 having zero effect on his odds. He will attempt to become the first back-to-back Masters winner since Woods in 2001 and 2002.

2) Rory McIlroy

Welcome to the latest episode of the long-running TV melodrama "Can McIlroy end his lengthy major drought?" -- now into its second decade. McIlroy has played better than he's had in years entering the Masters. He has already won twice and his approach play has been outstanding. Even though he has four career top-5s at Augusta, plus seven top-10s, the last few years have not been universally great. McIlroy missed two of the past four cuts and tied for 22nd last year. He also was runner-up in 2022. On top of all that, McIlroy disclosed after the Houston Open that he's nursing a right elbow issue. He played through it in Houston en route to a top-5.

3) Collin Morikawa

There aren't many golfers with top-10s in the past three years at the Masters. In fact, there is one other besides Morikawa, and that would be Scheffler. Two of those top-10s for Morikawa were top-5s, including a T3 last year. Everything about his game is perfect for Augusta. But as we've seen the past few years, closing the deal has become an issue. Morikawa hasn't won in 18 months and has only one win in almost four years. This year, however, he's back to No. 1 on Tour in the all-important Strokes Gained: Approach.

4) Ludvig Aberg

In the first major the now-25-year-old Swede ever played -- last year's Masters -- he finished second. He has the game and, apparently, the chops for such a big stage. Aberg went on to miss the cut in two of the next three majors, but he also tied for 12th at the U.S. Open. He won the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in February, but his overall play on approach and around the green has been off and will need to improve in order for him to contend again.

5) Jon Rahm

It certainly appeared last year after leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf that Rahm was not at his best for the majors, perhaps not even fully prepared. The 2023 Masters champion tied for 45th in his title defense, then missed the cut at the PGA and missed the U.S. Open entirely with an injury. Rahm tied for seventh at the Open Championship. It's too soon to blame LIV for Rahm taking a step back, but if he has another poor Masters, that narrative will only grow louder. He's surely heard all the talk and will be out to disprove it this year. We shall see.

6) Xander Schauffele

Schauffele has made only four starts all year, three of them coming after a two-month absence with a rib injury. His best showing was his last time out -- a T12 at the Valspar Championship. He is ranked third on Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach, but he has yet to show his total game is close to winning. Schauffele has four top-10s over the years at the Masters, including the past two. The difference now? He arrives as a major champion -- a two-time major champion, in fact -- and has proven he can finish off a big one.

7) Bryson DeChambeau

DeChambeau did not finish in the top 20 in his first seven Masters, clearly his worst major. But after two straight missed cuts, he tied for sixth a year ago, finally showing his game could translate to Augusta – or maybe that he finally figured out how to best play the course. He went on to finish second at the PGA Championship before winning the U.S. Open for the second time. Anyone who saw DeChambeau play the majors last year knows he is capable of winning any one of them.

8) Cameron Smith

Smith has come so close at Augusta, finishing T2, T3, T6 and T10 over the past five years. The T6 came last year, so moving to LIV did not hurt him, at least not then. In his four LIV starts this season, however, Smith has yet to bank a top-10, and he entered the Miami tournament ranked 40th in the standings. Until proven otherwise he might still be the best player in the world from 100 yards in and the best pressure putter, as we saw when he ripped McIlroy's heart out at the 2022 Open Championship.

9) Brooks Koepka

After Koepka finished runner-up to Scheffler at the 2023 Masters and a month later won the PGA for his fifth career major, his career started to be examined in a more historical context. How many majors could he win? Eight? 10? That would put him in rarified air among the all-time greats. But in the six ensuing majors, Koepka has not so much as cracked the top 15 and last year he did not tally a top-25. He'll turn 35 in a few weeks, and this will be a critical year in terms of his career arc.

10) Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood has been crushing it in the majors the past three years, collecting four top-5s. One of those was a tie for third at last year's Masters. He has finished top-25 four times in eight starts at Augusta, missing only one cut -- in his 2017 debut. Fleetwood has top-25s in all five of his starts this season, with his lone top-10 being a T5 at the Genesis.

CONTENDERS

11) Russell Henley

Henley plays Augusta National very well. He has four top-25s in eight career starts, with a best of T4 two years ago. He also finished top-10 in both Opens last year. Henley recently added the biggest win of his career at Bay Hill. He is ranked top-25 on Tour in every Strokes-Gained category except Off-the-Tee. That's because he is a very short hitter. But he is among the most accurate at landing in the fairway, ranked 14th on Tour.

12) Patrick Reed

The 2018 Masters winner comes back year after year and, despite being such a short hitter, invariably finds himself on the first page of the leaderboard or close to it. He finished top-12 four of the past five years, including a T4 in 2023. Last year, Reed tied for 12th. It almost doesn't matter how Reed is playing on LIV because he always brings his "A game" to Augusta.

13) Justin Thomas

Thomas is back inside the top 10 in the world rankings following a dip in his performance a couple years back. But he still hasn't won since the 2022 PGA Championship and has done next to nothing in the majors since then. He has only one top-30 in his past 10 majors, two of which were ugly missed cuts at the Masters. Thomas has shown enough flashes at Augusta -- fourth in 2020, T8 in 2022 -- to indicate he could be in contention come Sunday, especially since his putting is far improved in 2025. He ranks 40th on Tour in that department.

14) Tyrrell Hatton

Hatton has proven to be one of LIV's best golfers -- even outside of LIV. He's won twice on the DP World Tour since October, including in a strong field in Dubai in January. He's coming off his best Masters in eight tries, a tie for ninth last year. With Hatton it could very well come down to his composure, which oftentimes disappears at the most inopportune moments.

15) Viktor Hovland

Hovland could be the ultimate unknown this week. He had fallen far off his one-time top-5 game when he suddenly out of nowhere won the Valspar Championship two weeks ago. He missed the cut last year at the Masters, though the year before he tied for seventh. With so much difficulty with the wedge and putter in hand, it seems almost impossible to contend at a course that puts such a premium on those two clubs. But Hovland is so good with his driver and long iron there is a window here.

16) Hideki Matsuyama

The 2021 Masters winner has the tools to win again -- notably, being one of the best players in the world around the green. Matsuyama finished T14 and T16 as follow-ups to his lone major title, then was T38 last year. This year, however, he is healthier than he's been in years, as evidenced by his win at the season-opening Sentry and a return to the top 10 in the world rankings.

17) Jordan Spieth

If there's any course in the world where Spieth could be Spiethian once more, it has to be Augusta National. His lone Masters win is now a decade old, but he finished top-5 in two of the past four editions. The other two years, however, were missed cuts. That is Spieth in all his Spiethiness right there. But he was battling a wrist issue last year when he failed to make the weekend. He seems fully recovered following surgery and has two top-10s so far in 2025.

18) Patrick Cantlay

It's hard for many to remember that Cantlay once led a Masters very late on Sunday. They forgot because it was 2019, when 1) Woods turned back the clock for the ages to win his 15th major and 2) Cantlay bogeyed two of the last three holes to drop into a tie for ninth. He had top-25s in three of the past five years but has not come close again. He's really good at making major cuts -- 27 of 31 -- and at compiling top-25s -- 16 of them -- but at age 33, Cantlay is still seeking his first major title.

19) Shane Lowry

The Irishman, who just turned 38, is playing maybe the best golf of his career. With three top-10s and two other top-20s in the early portion of 2025, Lowry has risen to a career-best 12th in the world rankings. He ran off four straight top-25s at Augusta from 2020-23, with a best of T3 in 2022.

20) Min Woo Lee

This blurb on Lee just got a whole lot more interesting after he just captured the Texas Children's Houston Open to win for the first time on the PGA Tour. The 26-year-old Australian has been quite good in the majors. He appeared in the last 13 of them, with six top-25s -- two of them coming at the Masters. He tied for 14th in 2022 and for 22nd last year. Until winning Houston, Lee had not been great in 2025, and he slipped out of the top 50 of the OWGR. He's now ranked inside the top 25.

21) Sepp Straka

The University of Georgia alum by way of Austria has had a banner 2025, which includes his third career PGA Tour win at the American Express. Straka has played three Masters and made every cut, with a best of T16 last year. Ranking fifth on Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach is a good way to ensure another good result.

22) Corey Conners

Conners had a great three-year run at Augusta beginning in 2020: T10-T8-T6. But he missed the cut two years ago and tied for 38th in 2024. All that happened with Conners struggling -- to say the least -- with his putter. He's been far improved on the greens in 2025, riding three top-10s, including T6 at THE PLAYERS, into the Valero Texas Open.

23) Joaquin Niemann

There are some in the LIV camp who think Niemann is the best player over there right now and maybe in the world. We'll give them the first one -- he won two of the first four LIV tournaments in 2025 -- but not the second. Niemann has to prove it. And he's never done so at the Masters or in any major. He's now played in 22 of them and does not have a single top-15. He's shown signs of figuring out Augusta with top-25s the past two years, but that's a far cry from being in the conversation for the best in the world.

Denmark's Nicolai Højgaard and Chile's Joaquin Niemann have accepted invitations to compete in the 2025 Masters Tournament. pic.twitter.com/CX4OoiAeBB — The Masters (@TheMasters) January 8, 2025

24) Will Zalatoris

This is a tough one to gauge because Zalatoris has been outstanding in every Masters he has ever appeared in but so mediocre this season. He shot out of cannon with a runner-up in his debut Masters in 2021. Then he tied for sixth in 2022. Even after missing 2023 with a back injury, Zalatoris came back last year and tied for ninth. That brilliance has not carried over to regular tournaments. In seven starts in 2025, he hasn't missed a cut and has three top-25s, but he also has zero top-10s.

25) Robert MacIntyre

MacIntyre tied for 12th in his first Masters back in 2021 and followed it up with another top-25 the next year. He hasn't been back since but now he's a far more confident and accomplished player. MacIntyre has had two top-10s in limited play on the PGA Tour in 2025, including a T6 at THE PLAYERS, and just missed a third with a T11 at Bay Hill. The week after THE PLAYERS, MacIntyre jetted to Singapore and racked up another top-10 there.

MAKING THE CUT

26) Keegan Bradley

Bradley had never made much of a dent in the Masters -- he actually hasn't played in that many -- until two years ago. He now has top-25s two years running. This will be just the ninth trip to Augusta for the soon-to-be 39-year-old. Bradley has had an excellent season to date. He seems to be rising in response to his U.S. Ryder Cup captaincy, with two top-5s and five top-25s already in 2025.

27) Akshay Bhatia

Bhatia is back for his second Masters. Making the cut as a 22-year-old, which he did with a T35, was no small accomplishment. He also tied for 16th at the U.S. Open, with missed cuts in the other two majors. Bhatia might be peaking at the right time. He's had top-10s in three of his past four starts, including a T3 at THE PLAYERS.

28) Adam Scott

This will be the 44-year-old Scott's 95th career major and 94th in a row since he last missed one, which was the 2001 U.S. Open. He has played 23 Masters, won it in 2013, and has made 21 cuts. That includes 15 in a row, with a T22 last year. Simply remarkable. Scott has been quite mediocre in 2025, with just one top-20. But does that even matter given his Augusta track record?

29) Justin Rose

Every year looks as if it could be the final Masters for the now 44-year-old Rose. But he keeps doing enough to be invited back. This will be his 20th and he's missed only three cuts, though two have come in the past three years, sandwiching a T16. Rose has 22 top-10s and 44 top-25s in 81 career majors. He has two top-10s on the season, including a T3 at Pebble Beach.

30) Matt Fitzpatrick

Since winning the 2022 U.S. Open, Fitzpatrick's career has taken a slow but steady dip. Except at the Masters. He finished tied for 22nd last year and had T15s each of the two previous years. Outside of Augusta, Fitzpatrick has now fallen out of the top 50 of the OWGR. He doesn't have a top-20 so far in 2025 and missed the cut at THE PLAYERS.

31) Tony Finau

Finau was a top-10 machine in the majors from 2018 into 2022. That includes three of them at the Masters. But since then, he has three made cuts at Augusta but zero top-25s. Finau has not made much of a dent anywhere in 2025, and has seen his world ranking slip into the 30s. He does have three top-15s, including a T5 at the Genesis, but he has yet to contend for a title.

32) Sungjae Im

Im struggled at the start of 2024, came on strong in the second half of the year and into 2025, now has taken another step back. Not very good timing. Im missed the cut in the first three majors last year. Otherwise, he's been great at Augusta: runner-up in 2020 in November, T8 in 2022 and T16 in 2023.

33) Daniel Berger

Berger returns to Augusta after a three-year absence with his career derailed by injuries. Now he's back to his former self, again in the top 50 of the world rankings. He's never replicated his Masters debut, a tie for 10th in 2018. He hasn't had a top-25 since. But he's had six of them alone in 2025, including a runner-up at Phoenix.

34) Jason Day

Day has been great at the Masters -- with a runner-up, a third, a fifth and a 10th – though that is all heavily front-loaded toward the beginning of his career. Overall, he's made the cut 10 times in 13 tries, including the past two years. But he has no top-25s since that T5 in 2019. Day's last start was a T8 at Bay Hill, then he had to withdraw from THE PLAYERS. No, it wasn't his back; he cited an illness.

35) Billy Horschel

Horschel revitalized his career last year and had a great mark in the majors – T8 at the PGA and a shared runner-up at the Open Championship. But he had turned things around too late to qualify for the Masters. Now he's back for a 10th time, with seven made cuts, albeit only one top-25, which came in 2016. Horschel already has one title in 2025 – in the TGL.

36) J.J. Spaun

Spaun rides a spectacular 2025 into his second Masters. He tied for 23rd in 2023, a week after winning the Valero to get in the field at the last possible minute. Spaun has two runners-up already this season – including a playoff loss to McIlroy at THE PLAYERS – plus a T3 at the Sony. He is ranked second on Tour in SG: Approach. But he's around 100th in both Around-the-Green and Putting.

37) Tom Kim

Still only 22, Kim will play in 13th major and third Masters – T16 in 2023 and T30 last year. He has been regularly making cuts in 2025 but has only one top-25. It was a T7 at Pebble Beach. That's what happens when you're ranked top-10 on Tour in SG: Approach but outside the top 150 in Putting. Good floor, low ceiling.

38) Harris English

English has made the cut in his past four trips to Augusta, two of them top-25s, including last year. He does everything at least pretty well, which is a good recipe for success at majors. That said, he hasn't been all that great in 2025, save one tournament – the Farmers Insurance Open, which he won.

39) Stephan Jaeger

Jaeger is set for his second Masters after missing the cut a year ago. He then made the cut at the PGA and U.S. Open, with a top-25 at the latter. Jaeger also just tied for 20th at THE PLAYERS. He has played well at the Houston Open the past two years, winning it in 2024, on a course that somewhat mirrors Augusta. Jaeger's game is strong across the board, save for driving accuracy, so that gives him a chance to reach the weekend – especially after familiarizing himself with Augusta a year ago.

40) Wyndham Clark

Many people will be surprised to learn that Clark has played in only one Masters. It came last year, and he missed the cut. He missed in three of the four majors last year. Only in the defense of his 2023 U.S. Open title did he play four rounds (T56). Clark's play in 2025 does not offer much inspiration. He did not have a top-10 until Houston and is ranked outside the top 100 on Tour in SG: Approach.

41) Lucas Glover

Glover is coming off a T20 at last year's Masters, which equaled his career best at Augusta in 10 starts. In all, he's made six cuts. He also made the cut at last year's PGA but missed cuts in both Opens. Glover already has a pair of T3s in 2025, one of them at THE PLAYERS, and another top-10.

42) Denny McCarthy

After playing in majors for almost a decade, McCarthy finally made his Masters debut last year and tied for 45th. He then missed the cut in two of the next three majors, along with a T32 at the U.S. Open. McCarthy has had a quality 2025 to date, albeit while still looking for that elusive first Tour win. He tied for fifth at the Genesis and has four other top-20s, including at THE PLAYERS.

43) Sam Burns

Burns has not had good results in majors. He's played 18 of them, making only 10 cuts with just two top-25s. Neither has come at the Masters, where he's gone MC-T29-MC in his three tries. His play this year does not suggest a change in trajectory. Burns missed the cut at THE PLAYERS and then at the Valspar.

44) Sahith Theegala

Theegala's best career major came in his Masters debut in 2023, when he tied for ninth. He tied for 45th last year. He's been having a rough go of it in 2025, with only one top-25 in nine starts. His strokes-gained numbers are down almost entirely across the board.

45) Nicolai Hojgaard

The 24-year-old Dane actually had the lead on Saturday last year during his Masters debut. He wound up tied for 16th – still a great first-time result at Augusta. Hojgaard went on to make the cut in the next three majors. Overall, he's made seven straight major cuts. On the PGA Tour this season, he has a top-10 and a top-20 but also a missed cut at THE PLAYERS.

46) Christiaan Bezuidenhout

The South African has played the Masters three times and made every cut. He last appeared in 2022. He's never had a top-30 in 17 career majors, but he's made 10 cuts. That kind of sums up Bezuidenhout right there: good floor, low ceiling. Though he did tie for fourth at Phoenix in February.

47) Phil Mickelson

Mickelson these days is more prominent off the golf course than on, barely staying afloat on the LIV circuit. But if there's one course where he can still be relevant, even two months shy of turning 55, it's Augusta National. Mickelson tied for 43rd a year ago and now will make his 29th start in the Masters.

The start of something awesome. I'm so grateful to be a part of this tradition every year. It's the fulfillment of a childhood dream. https://t.co/FK4Ud6zR4y — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) April 1, 2025

48) Chris Kirk

Kirk finished top-25 at the Masters the past two years after a seven-year absence. He's made the cut in seven of his past 10 majors going back to 2022. So far, 2025 has been a struggle for Kirk, with just one top-25 in eight starts.

49) Dustin Johnson

Has there been any golfer over the past few decades with more athletic talent than Johnson? Maybe ever? But he's now two months from turning 41, has not shined on LIV and has not done much since winning the Masters in 2020 (in November!). Johnson has gone MC-T12-T48-MC at Augusta since winning his second career major.

50) Cam Davis

Hard to believe Davis is now 30 years old. And that he's played in only nine career majors. Two of them have been Masters and he's made both cuts, with a T12 last year. He then MCed at both the PGA and U.S. Open and didn't qualify for the Open Championship. After a tie for fifth at Pebble Beach in January, Davis missed five straight cuts.

BORDERLINE

51) J.T. Poston

Poston has become a fixture in majors the past two years, making the cut both times at the Masters (T34 and T30). He's made eight of nine cuts this year but with only two top-25s and zero top-10s. One explanation might be that Poston is ranked a horrid 162nd in SG: Putting. That's not a good indicator for Masters success.

52) Davis Thompson

Who knows how long the 25-year-old Atlanta native has dreamed of this week: his Masters debut (probably 25 years, but just a guess). Thompson has five other majors under his belt, including a top-10 at last year's U.S. Open. He's also coming off a top-10 at THE PLAYERS.

53) Maverick McNealy

Now 29, and almost 11 years removed from his first major, McNealy will play Augusta for the first time. He's played eight majors, making the cut only twice, though one of them was last year's T23 at the PGA. McNealy won his long-awaited first career PGA Tour title at the RSM last fall. He came close to another with a one-shot runner-up to Ludvig Aberg at the Genesis in February. The concern here is McNealy's abysmal wedge play -- he's ranked outside the top 150 in SG: Around-the-Green.

54) Byeong Hun An

An has played the Masters five times, but they've been spaced out across the past 15 years. Is he even old enough to have played Augusta in … 2010? Yes, he was an 18-year-old amateur. An's best showing came last year, when he tied for 16th. But he was playing far better then than now. He's coming off a top-20 at the Valspar, which offers hope, but he's still ranked around 140th on Tour in SG: Approach, SG: Putting and driving accuracy.

55) Aaron Rai

Perhaps a bit of surprise, but this will be the 30-year-old Englishman's maiden trip to Augusta. He played in the other three majors last year, making every cut, with a top-20 at the U.S. Open. Rai has played well in 2025, with a top-5 in Mexico and three other top-15s, including at THE PLAYERS.

LONG SHOTS

56) Michael Kim

Kim captivated the golf world with his climb from 162nd in the world rankings in January to reaching the top 50 after the Houston Open to qualify for his second Masters. He missed the cut in 2019. This season, Kim has run off two top-5s and three more top-16s, but his past three starts have been MC-T28-T32. Perhaps that was tiredness, as he played eight tournaments in a row. Kim hasn't played in many majors, but he's missed his past five cuts going back to 2018.

57) Tom Hoge

Hoge returns to Augusta after a one-year hiatus. He missed the cut in 2023 but made it in 2022. His forte appears to be the PGA Championship, in which he's made five cuts in a row. Hoge had fallen well outside the top 50 in the world until a T3 at THE PLAYERS drew him closer.

58) Cameron Young

Young has finished top-10 at the Masters the past two years. But currently, his game is in disarray. He's missed the cut in five of his nine starts in 2025, including four of his past five. Young is ranked an unfathomable 172nd on Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach. Just last year, Young's first Tour win appeared to be close. Not any more.

59) Austin Eckroat

Eckroat returns for the second straight year, but now as a two-time winner. He is actually on the short list of golfers who won multiple times during calendar 2024 – the Cognizant Classic in February and then the World Wide Technology Championship in November to punch his return ticket to Augusta. Eckroat missed the cut last year but made the cut in the other three majors, with a top-20 at the PGA. He has struggled in 2025, with five missed cuts in nine starts.

60) Rasmus Hojgaard

Part of the 24-year-old Danish twin brother tandem, Hojgaard will play in his first Masters after brother Nicolai debuted last year. Rasmus made the cut at the PGA and Open Championship a year ago. He has a higher world ranking than his brother but has largely struggled in his first year on the PGA Tour. He has two top-25s but also three missed cuts in his past four starts.

61) Charl Schwartzel

Schwartzel is now 40 years old. Since his 2011 Masters win, he has on occasion been able to summon past greatness. Such as a tie for 10th in 2022. But he tied for 50th in 2023 and missed the cut last year.

62) Sergio Garcia

Since winning the 2017 Masters, Garcia has missed five of six cuts at Augusta, including the past two years. He did, however, qualify and make the cut at the U.S. Open the past two years, including last June's tie for 12th. Last month, Garica finished fourth behind three other LIV guys in an Asian Tour event in Macau, just missing out on one of the three automatic berths in the Open Championship. But he also won one of the first four LIV events in 2025.

63) Danny Willett

On the short list of the most stunning Masters winners ever, Willett has never come close to repeating his 2016 miracle. But he has had a couple of top-25s, along with five missed cuts and last year's T45. The strengths of his game, wedge and putter, always give him a shot to play four rounds, even at age 37.

64) Nick Taylor

Taylor carries a brutal track record in majors into Augusta. He's missed the cut in nine straight, seven over the past two years. It doesn't make much sense considering how he's played otherwise, with a win each of the past three years. Before 2024, he had made only one other Masters appearance, a tie for 29th in 2020. For those of you who want to cite that that was the November Masters, go ahead.

65) Brian Harman

For whatever reason, Augusta has almost always given Harman trouble. He's missed the cut three years running and four of six times overall. But he also tied for 12th in 2021. Weird. Harman has had a so-so 2025 during which he has fallen almost outside the top 50 in the world rankings. He's had three top-25s, but zero top-10s, in nine starts.

66) Max Homa

It's hard to believe the same golfer who now looks so lost on the course, riding four straight missed cuts and having fallen to 78th in the world rankings, tied for third at the Masters last year. Before that, Homa had never been relevant in any major and that could very well be the case anew.

67) Adam Schenk

Schenk impressively tied for 12th at last year's Masters to get a return invite for 2025. That's the only cut he's made across seven majors the past two years. After a bad overall 2024 and a good start to 2025, Schenk has slipped again, missing the cut in three of his past four starts.

68) Thomas Detry

Detry will make his Masters debut but is no stranger to major tournaments. He's played in nine and was great last year, with a tie for fourth at the PGA and for 14th at the U.S. Open. He qualified for Augusta thanks for a whopping seven-stroke win at the WM Phoenix Open in February,

69) Nick Dunlap

The 21-year-old Dunlap has played in five career majors and missed every cut, including the Masters and two others last year. He also missed the cut in his first PLAYERS last month. He also missed the cut at Bay Hill in his previous start.

70) Nico Echavarria

The Colombian will make his Masters debut after winning the ZOZO Championship last fall. Echavarria made the cut at the U.S. Open last year. He's coming off a missed cut at THE PLAYERS.

71) Matthieu Pavon

The Frenchman was the surprise winner at the Farmers last year and surprised again with a tie for 12th at the Masters (and then a solo fifth at the U.S. Open). But 2025 has been a disaster, with no finish inside the top 40 in nine starts. Pavon is ranked 161st in SG: Approach and 181st in Around-the-Green.

72) Max Greyserman

Greyserman has appeared in two career majors – a missed cut at the 2017 U.S. Open and a tie for 21st at last year's U.S. Open. He qualified for his first Masters by being in the top 50 at year's end, and that was because of an outstanding fall season with a runner-up at the ZOZO and two other top-10s. But 2025 has been a struggle so far.

73) Laurie Canter

The 35-year-old Englishman made history of sorts last month by becoming the first former LIV golfer to player in a PGA Tour event. He missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship. Canter has been in six career majors, five of them Open Championships and also the 2022 PGA. He did finish top-25 at the Open the past two years.

74) Taylor Pendrith

Pendrith won the Byron Nelson just a few weeks after last year's Masters to qualify for the first time. He played in two majors last year, missing the cut at PGA and tying for 16th at the U.S. Open. Pendrith started fast in 2025 with two top-10s and a T15 in the first five weeks but has slowed markedly since then.

75) Zach Johnson

The 2007 Masters champion is counting down the days till becoming eligible for the Champions Tour next February. Until then, Johnson continues to forge ahead on the PGA Tour, with little success. He has missed the cut in three of the past four Masters. He has managed only two other top-25s at Augusta since his win 18 years ago.

76) Joe Highsmith

The winner of the Cognizant Classic in February will play in his second career major and first Masters. He missed the cut at the 2021 U.S. Open. Highsmith has continued to play well after his maiden Tour win, finishing with top-25s at THE PLAYERS and Valspar.

77) Bubba Watson

The two-time Masters champion is now 46 years old and wasn't a factor on the PGA Tour even before leaving for LIV. He's missed the cut the past two years at Augusta and was T39 in 2022.

78) Matt McCarty

McCarty will play in his second career major (MC, 2022 U.S. Open) after winning the inaugural Black Desert Championship in the fall. He was the top player on the Korn Ferry Tour last season. Through his first seven events in 2025, his best showing was a tie for 48th. But he then delivered back-to-back top-20s at THE PLAYERS and Valspar.

79) Thriston Lawrence

The 28-year-old South African qualified after finishing solo fourth in last year's Open Championship. He's also a DP World Tour grad now playing on the PGA Tour. Lawrence has struggled with four missed cuts in six starts and no finish inside the top 50.

80) Kevin Yu

The 26-year-old Arizona State alum by way of Taiwan qualified by winning the Sanderson Farms last fall. This will be his fourth major start, having missed the cut at three straight U.S. Opens from 2018-2020. Yu also missed the cut at THE PLAYERS in March. But he has done well overall since his win, compiling five top-20s since October, including last month at the Valspar.

81) Davis Riley

Riley will be making his Masters debut, thanks to winning the Charles Schwarb last May. He was in two majors in 2023 but missed both cuts and didn't play in any in 2024. After a slow start to 2025, Riley turned in top-10s in Puerto Rico and at the Valspar.

82) Brian Campbell

The out-of-nowhere winner of the Mexico Open in February was ranked 222nd in the OWGR at the time. No matter, he'll now be playing in his first major. Campbell has missed three of four cuts since his win, including at THE PLAYERS Championship.

83) Jhonattan Vegas

The 40-year-old Vegas will play in his fourth Masters and first since a T38 in 2018. He hasn't made a major start since 2022. He finished fourth at the season-opening Sentry but since then has not done better than a T40.

84) Patton Kizzire

The 39-year-old veteran won the Procore Championship last fall to reach his third Masters. He tied for 18th last time in 2018. This will be Kizzire's first major since 2022. Since opening the season at the no-cut Sentry, he MCed in six straight starts before WDing at the Valspar.

85 ) Rafael Campos

The 36-year-old Campos won the ever-so-weak Butterfield Bermuda Championship last November to qualify for his first career major. He just played in his first PLAYERS Championship in March and missed the cut.

AMATEURS

Hiroshi Tai

The 23-year-old will become the first player from Singapore to compete in the Masters after winning the NCAA Men's Division I title last year. Now a Georgia Tech senior, Tai defeated, among others, Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent. The first-team All-American played in the U.S. Open last year and missed the cut.

Jose Luis Ballester

The 21-year-old Spaniard won the U.S. Amateur last year at Hazeltine to qualify. Ballester is a three-time All-American at Arizona State now in his senior season. As a U.S. Amateur winner and a Sun Devil, he is following in the footsteps of his countryman, Rahm.

Justin Hastings

The 21-year-old San Diego State senior won the Latin America Amateur in January to qualify. Hastings is from the Grand Cayman Islands.

¡Felicidades Justin Hastings, campeón del Latin America Amateur Championship 2025! Congratulations to Justin Hastings, the 2025 Latin America Amateur Champion!#LAACgolf pic.twitter.com/snS2cRN3mm — Latin America Amateur Championship (@LAAC_Golf) January 18, 2025

Evan Beck

The 34-year-old Virginian won the U.S. Mid-Amateur last year to qualify for his first major. He'll also get to play in this year's U.S. Open. Beck was runner-up at the 2008 U.S. Junior Amateur and 2023 U.S. Mid-Amateur.

Noah Kent

The 20-year-old who transferred from Iowa to Florida last year was the U.S. Amaeur runner-up, which also gets him into the upcoming U.S. Open. The sophomore played four matches for Iowa in the fall, so he's ineligible to play for Florida this spring, according to the Naples Daily News, which added that Kent hasn't played a competitive match since the Jones Cup in January.

LEGACY CHAMPIONS

In order of predicted finish

Bernhard Langer

Last year was supposed to be the two-time champion's 41st and final Masters. But then Langer tore his Achilles' tendon and missed the tournament. He is now back, at age 67, and still contending on the Champions Tour. Langer has a runner-up and two T12s in four Champions starts in 2025. He missed the cut in his past three Masters from 2021-23. He donned the green jacket in 1985 and 1993.

Vijay Singh

After not making a Masters cut for six years, Singh did it last year at age 61. He tied for 58th. The 2000 champion will be making his 32nd start at Augusta.

Mike Weir

Weir is the youngest of the legacy champions at age 54. The 2003 winner has missed the cut in nine of the past 10 years, including four straight. This will be Weir's 26th Masters.

Fred Couples

At age 65, Couples is set for his 40th Masters. The 1992 champion turned back the clock two years ago to make the cut, tying for 50th. But he's missed the cut in five of his past six starts at Augusta.

Jose Maria Olazabal

In his 36th start at the Masters last year, a 58-year-old Olazabal made the cut and tied for 45th. The Spaniard won two Masters, in 1994 and 1999.

Angel Cabrera

This will be Cabrera's 21st start at the Masters and first since 2019 after enduring legal trouble in his native Argentina. Cabrera won the title in 2009.

