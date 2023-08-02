DraftKings LIV Golf Picks: Greenbrier Cash and GPP Strategy

This article is part of our DFS Golf series.

LIV GREENBRIER

Purse: $20M Individual, $5M Team

Winner's Share: $4M Individual, $3M Team

Location: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Course: The Old White at The Greenbrier

Yardage: 7,186

Par: 71

For more information, check out RotoWire's LIV Golf Optimizer.

Tournament Preview

LIV Golf returns to action following a three-week break in the schedule, and things head back to the United Sates after a pair of events held in Europe.

We last saw 16 LIV golfers tee it up at The Open. Henrik Stenson's T13 was the best finish of the bunch, and Laurie Canter (T23) and Louis Oosthuizen (T23) also recorded a top-25 result. The most recent LIV event was won by Cameron Smith, who picked up his second career LIV victory by one stroke over Marc Leishman and Patrick Reed in London.

The 48-man field will head to West Virginia for the first time to play The Old White at The Greenbrier Resort. Outside of 2016 -- when the tournament was canceled by floods -- this venue hosted a PGA Tour event from 2010-19, so many players in the field have a history at the course, and we also have some strokes-gained data to draw from. The most recent event in 2019 was won by Joaquin Niemann, and fellow LIV players Kevin Na and Danny Lee won in 2018 and 2015, respectively. At under 7,200 yards, it's not a particularly long course by professional standards, and it hasn't historically been dominated by longer hitters. Approach play and putting should reign supreme, with players having a lot of wedge approaches inside 150 yards and ample birdie opportunities.

The field remains the same, with Paul Casey returning after withdrawing due to injury in the final round of the LIV London event.

DraftKings Value Picks

Based on Standard $50k Salary Cap

Tier 1 Values

Cameron Smith - $10,900 (Winning odds at the DraftKings Sportsbook: +650)

Smith is the overwhelming favorite, and why wouldn't he be? He won the last LIV event, posted a pair of top-10s while making the cut in all four majors and has finished top-10 in six of his nine LIV starts this year.

Patrick Reed - $10,200 (+1600)

Reed has made 15 LIV starts but surprisingly has yet to win. It's hard to imagine that streak will last much longer, as he has a whopping seven top-5 results. With wedge play and putting being key factors, he's a primary target in any format this week.

Talor Gooch - $9,700 (+1400)

Gooch can be a difficult player to get a read on. After all, he missed his last two cuts in major championships, and he only has three top-10s this year. However, those top-10s have all been wins, so he can't be overlooked. He is best-suited for GPPs rather than cash games.

Tier 2 Values

Cameron Tringale - $9,000 (+2500)

Tringale has quietly been playing quality golf, but he seems to fly under the radar, as he didn't play in any of the majors this year and hasn't been in serious contention to win. Nevertheless, he's trending upwards with three consecutive top-10s, and he hasn't finished outside the top 20 in nine starts.

Louis Oosthuizen - $8,700 (+2800)

Oosthuizen was one of the few bright spots for LIV at Royal Liverpool with his T23 finish, which followed up his fourth-place finish at LIV London. Even in his 40s he brings an all-around game, and although he has lost some distance that shouldn't be a huge detriment here.

Dean Burmester - $8,200 (+4000)

There aren't many professionals that drive it longer than Burmester. Before leaving for LIV, he was 12th on the PGA Tour in driving distance and 10th in SG: Off-the-Tee. While it may not be the ideal setup for that, he hasn't finished worse than 17th in seven starts outside of a dud in Singapore.

Tier 3 Values

Marc Leishman - $7,800 (+5000)

In what had been an uneventful campaign for the veteran Australian, Leishman finally broke out in London, firing three rounds in the 60s and finishing one shot out of a playoff with Smith. At under $8k, it's worth the risk to see if he can keep the momentum going.

Pat Perez - $7,600 (+4000)

Although it has been a while since he teed it up here, Perez has made the cut in all five of his Greenbrier appearances and has posted a pair of top-10s. With three top-10s this year -- including a T6 in London -- there's plenty to like at a modest salary.

Brendan Steele - $7,400 (+6000)

Steele has made the cut in all three appearances at this track, and although his short game leaves much to be desired, he's still one of the best ball strikers in the field and isn't all that pricey. His results lately have been middling, but he does have a T2 and a T5 this year.

Tier 4 Values

David Puig - $6,900 (+15000)

The youngest LIV member showed his potential at another short course -- Valderrama -- last month, finishing in a share of fifth place. Puig comes with some risk due to his inconsistency, so he's best suited for GPPs if you want to pair him with a couple golfers in the $10K range.

Bubba Watson - $6,700 (+8000)

Watson lived at The Greenbrier for several years and helped with the flood damage in 2016, so he should have this event circled on his calendar. He knows this place better than anyone else in the field. He hasn't played his best this year but is still solid off the tee, and if there's a place for him to get back on track, this is it.

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra - $6,500 (+10000)

There are 12 players with longer odds to win than Lopez-Chacarra, so there's some value here, as he could be priced around $7K. He has one top-5 result and only one bottom-10 finish this year.

Interested in wagering on this week's event? Check out the top Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.