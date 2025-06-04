This article is part of our Golf One and Done Pool Expert Picks series.

RBC Canadian Open

Only one player in our RotoWire OAD league elected to play Scottie Scheffler last week, and did it certainly pay off to the tune of $4 million. Scheffler's third victory in his last four starts has him looking as dominant as ever heading into the U.S. Open where he is sitting at a less than 3-1 favorite. Two players also had Sepp Straka who collected a cool $1.4 million for his solo third place finish at the Memorial. The winner this week at the RBC Canadian Open will take home just a little more than that at $1.764 million for this $9.8 million purse. Rory McIlroy is the heavy favorite at +450, but it's unlikely many that still have him available in OAD leagues will burn him in a non-signature event, even despite the fact that he has two Canadian Open trophies to his name.

Course Tidbits

Course: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley North Course (7,389 yards, par 70)

Location: Caledon, Ontario, Canada

Purse: $9.8 million ($1.764 million to winner)

Defending Champion: Robert MacIntyre (-16)

2024 Scoring Average at Hamilton Country Club: 70.289

Average Winning Score Last 3 Years: -17.33

This is the 38th different venue to host the Canadian Open over the years, and not only will it host the PGA Tour's best this year, it will also return for 2026. TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley recently underwent a big renovation to prepare itself to host this national open and it can now stretch to nearly 7,400 as a par 70. There are a number of beefy par-4s on this course with six stretching over 480 yards. The only par-5s on the course are the 1st and 18th holes.

This is a week for bombers to shine with very little danger off the tee and pretty spacious fairways. There's a decent chance that it also plays relatively soft, which will lead to some good scores given that most of the greens are pretty friendly as well. Players who can carry it a long way, who excel with their mid-to-long irons, and can get streaky on the greens, are the ones to target at this venue. Short game likely won't be as much of a factor as it is on other PGA Tour venues.

RBC Canadian Open: One and Done Picks

Ludvig Aberg

At this point, you're probably not thrilled about saving Aberg for the last remaining Signature Event, nor the final two major championships, but we have a chance this week to be early on the Swede's possible emergence out of this mini-slump, and at very low ownership against a weak field. Aberg's driving distance and long-iron precision make him a stellar course fit for TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, and he just fired a six-under 66 in the final round of the Memorial Tournament, pacing that field in SG: Tee-to-Green on Sunday. Expanding the sample to his past 24 rounds, Aberg ranks top-8 in each of SG: OTT, P4: 450-500 Efficiency and Prox: 200-plus. --Bryce Danielson

Justin Rose

I'm going to double-up again this week. I did the same thing with Cantlay this past week and it worked, so let's just stick with it. I really wanted to use Shane Lowry in this spot, but I used him already, and the same for Conners, so Rose is kind of a default pick. He has only played this event twice, but he finished in the top-10 both times, so he seems like a good candidate to make it to the weekend. --Greg Vara

Taylor Pendrith

Pendrith has played more rounds at TPC Toronto than any other player in this field. Maybe that adds some pressure, but his game is in an excellent place and the fit is tremendous. Pendrith finished T5 at the PGA Championship and followed that up with a T12 at the Memorial last week where he led the field in SG: Approach. He's one of the longest hitters on Tour, and while he hasn't had a great putting season, the Canadian is certainly capable of popping at any point, as he was fifth last season in SG: Putting. --Ryan Andrade

Ludvig Aberg

If you've yet to use Aberg, I think this is one of the few spots I'd feel comfortable using him outside of the Scottish Open. Although his play has cooled off this spring, he closed with the second lowest round at Muirfield Village on Sunday in which he led the field in SG: Tee-to-Green. I like him to keep the momentum going, and the expected course fits of distance and making birdies should suit him well. Either way, he's one of those players that fits most venues well as he's such a well-rounded player that has one on easy and difficult venues. --Ryan Pohle

Ludvig Aberg

Last week, Aberg was a fade. He didn't live up to his world ranking but he did tie for 16th. Baby steps. Here's the thing: I will use Aberg at some point this season because he's a top-10 golfer. But he's not playing well enough to be considered in a big tournament. So why this week? It's a fairly weak field. On a long course. With wide fairways. Full disclosure: If I had Corey Conners available, he'd be my pick. --Len Hochberg

RBC Canadian Open: One and Done Fades

Nick Taylor

Taylor is coming off a solo-fourth at a Signature Event and he won the RBC Canadian Open on native soil just two years ago, but I'm not eating the OAD chalk on a 45/1 outright name that isn't some stellar/consistent ball striker. An extremely short driver of the golf ball, Taylor has lost strokes off the tee in four consecutive outings, which isn't a good recipe for success on this nearly 7,400-yard, par-70 layout. If his 22-percent sitewide ownership on OfficeFootballPool actually holds (doubt it will), I'm pretty convinced that Taylor instantly becomes one of the worst OAD clicks of the season from a process perspective, especially for those trying to play catch-up. --Bryce Danielson

Taylor Pendrith

I want to start by stating that I don't believe Pendrith will play poorly this week, but I think expectations should be tempered. OAD players often flock to the best story and Pendrith being from Canada is surely a good story this week, but I would caution anyone taking him based on his nationality. If one thing is true about this event, it's that Canadian's often struggle for years before they finally find their footing at this event. It's likely due to the added pressure, but whatever the case, the track record for even the best Canadians at this event isn't great. --Greg Vara

Shane Lowry

Lowry has had some success in the Canadian Open over the years, but this venue doesn't really fit his skillset as well. Lowry is on the shorter end, and while he is a great iron player, he also gains a lot of his strokes around the greens, something that will be hard to do with these straight forward green complexes. Lowry has also been pretty average with the putter of late with no gains of significant strokes on the greens since the Arnold Palmer Invitational. There's plenty of better spots to use the Irishman upcoming if he's still available. --Ryan Andrade

Rory McIlroy

McIlroy is coming off his worst finish of the year in which he lost strokes with his ball striking at Quail Hollow, a venue in which his track record is excellent at. I don't love the idea of using him in an event with a lesser prize pool, as you're likely going to be disappointed unless he wins. There's a good chance that you've used him by now, but if you haven't, he's a great option for either of the final two majors, including The Open Championship in his home country. --Ryan Pohle

Wyndham Clark

He's just been awful. He wouldn't be in the playoffs if they started today. He hasn't had a top-25 in his past five starts. He's ranked 147th on approach. Even his trusty putter isn't so trusty. He can't be this bad for much longer, right? But he is now. --Len Hochberg

