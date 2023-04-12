Fantasy Golf
Len on DraftKings: Picks for the RBC Heritage

Written by 
Len Hochberg 
April 12, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Len joins DraftKings' The Sweat to give his DFS and wagering picks for the RBC Heritage.  He likes the upside of Collin Morikawa.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.


 

Len Hochberg has covered golf for RotoWire since 2013. A veteran sports journalist, he was an editor and reporter at The Washington Post for many years. He was named 2020 "DFS Writer of the Year" by the FSWA and was nominated for the same award in 2019.
