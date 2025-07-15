Menu
Live on Video: 2025 Open Championship Best Bets, PGA Picks and Draft

RotoWire's Ryan Andrade, Len Hochberg, Lauren Jump and Kevin O'Brien preview the 2025 Open and discuss PGA DFS, best bets, OAD and the results of their draft!
July 15, 2025
Live on Video

RotoWire's Ryan Andrade, Len Hochberg, Lauren Jump and Kevin O'Brien preview the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Portrush, Northern Ireland.

The crew shares their top PGA DFS picks and best bets, recaps the results of their Open Championship draft, offers strategic insights for this week's one-and-done contests and more.

Key 2025 Open Championship Storylines

  • Can Rory McIlroy win in his home country?
  • Will Scottie Scheffler secure the third leg of the Career Grand Slam?
  • The competition for Ryder Cup spots is heating up.
  • Will a first-time major winner emerge?

Previewing the 2025 Open Championship

2025 Open Championship Draft Results

Be sure to stay on top of everything going on in golf with RotoWire's latest Golf Odds, Betting Lines & PGA Tour Odds, the most up-to-date PGA injury report, our expansive PGA stats database and much more!

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Ryan Andrade
Ryan has covered golf, college basketball, and motorsports for RotoWire since 2016. He was nominated for "DFS Writer of the Year" in 2021 and 2023 by the FSWA.
Author Image
Len Hochberg
Len Hochberg has covered golf for RotoWire since 2013. A veteran sports journalist, he was an editor and reporter at The Washington Post for nine years. Len is a three-time winner of the FSWA DFS Writer of the Year Award (2020, '22 and '23) and a five-time nominee (2019-23). He is also a writer and editor for MLB Advanced Media.
Author Image
Lauren Jump