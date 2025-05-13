This article is part of our Live on Video series.
RotoWire's Ryan Andrade, Len Hochberg, Lauren Jump and Kevin O'Brien preview the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The crew share their top PGA DFS picks andbest bets, recap the results of their 2025 PGA Championship draft and more.
Key 2025 PGA Championship Storylines
- Rory McIlroy has completed the career Grand Slam, and he will be looking to add another major to his tally at a course he dominates.
- Scottie Scheffler -- fresh off his 14th PGA Tour victory -- enters on a mission to certify his standing as the No. 1 player in the world.
- Bryson DeChambeau has won two U.S. Opens. Can he pick up his first PGA Championship victory?
- Like McIlroy at Augusta, Jordan Spieth will attempt to secure the Career Grand Slam.
- Will Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood -- or someone else -- pick up his first career major win?
Previewing the 2025 PGA Championship
2025 PGA Championship Draft Results
