Nightery Gaming: John Deere Classic

John Deere Classic

THE BREAKDOWN

TPC Deere Run has been the host course ever since 2000, but the tournament has been around for more than half century, since 1971. Silvis, Ill., really is in the middle of nowhere, and this tournament means everything to the people of the Quad Cities. As someone said to me on Twitter, it is their "Super Bowl." So even though the fields are very weak, the fans come out.

This year, the fans will be especially challenged, as not one top-50 player in the world rankings is entered. Webb Simpson, at No. 58, is the top-ranked golfer in the field, followed by No. 66 Sahith Theegala, No. 75 Christiaan Bezuidenhout and No. 80 Adam Hadwin. Other names of note include Jason Day, Maverick McNealy, U.S. Ryder Cup captain and 2012 champion Zach Johnson. Also back to defend his title is Lucas Glover.

This is a tournament ripe for upsets. While there have been some big-name winners in recent years – including Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau – don't be surprised if a real long shot hits.

This will be a big-time birdie-fest. Glover won last year at 19-under-par, but normally you have to hit 20-under to win. There have been 59s shot here. The fairways are wide, so everyone can let fly off the tee almost without worry. The bentgrass greens are medium-sized, giving the golfers targets to attack without severe penalty. The tournament could very well come down to a putting contest.

The most exciting hole is the drivable 361-yard 14th, playing downhill to a tiny green. The hardest hole usually is the par-4, 476-yard 18th. That is one of only three par-4s that even exceeds 450 yards. Overall, the course is short, with only three par-5s, and none of them reaching 600 yards.

Even though the field is weak, there is a lot on the line – even more than just a PGA Tour win. The John Deere Classic is part of the Open Championship Qualifying Series, and the three highest finishers in the top 10 who aren't already exempt will secure a coveted spot in the historic 150th Open Championship in two weeks.

