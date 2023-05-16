PGA Championship Longshots

This article is part of our Golf Picks series.

PGA Championship Preview & Longshots

The second major championship of the year is here as the golf world turns its attention to Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, New York, for this week's PGA Championship.

Oak Hill is hosting the event for the first time since 2013 -- when Jason Dufner won at 40-to-1 odds -- and will play long as a par-70 at approximately 7,400 yards. Soft conditions will make the course play even longer and scoring opportunities will be limited by the extremely thick rough.

The PGA Championship has typically favored the longer hitters more than any other golf major and this week's setup should be no different. While it's easy to focus on the favorites, as we know that Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler are the most likely golfers to hoist the trophy at week's end.

With that said, the PGA Championship has been known for some surprise winners over the years, most recently when Phil Mickelson pulled off a stunning upset at Kiawah Island in 2021 at 200-to-1 odds. Mito Pereira nearly followed that up with a longshot win of his own last year at 175-to-1 odds, but he ultimately came up just short, as Justin Thomas took home the title.

As a result, we're going to focus strictly on golfers with 40-to-1 odds or longer on the best sports betting sites in hopes of finding a longshot PGA Championship winner and a big payday.

Sam Burns (40-to-1)

Perhaps Sam Burns' greatest strength is that he does an excellent job of turning his great weeks into wins, with four of them since the start of last season. Although he's lacked top results in majors thus far, with a best finish of tied for 20th at last year's PGA Championship, he's still just 26 years old and at 40-to-1 odds on the top sports betting apps, he's worth a longshot bet here. His steady play off the tee and elite putting make him capable of winning at just about any course.

Tyrrell Hatton (55-to-1)

Tyrrell Hatton has recorded a pair of top-10s at the PGA Championship over eight appearances, and he enters this one playing arguably the best golf of his career. He's shown up several times against elite fields this year -- tied for sixth at the WM Phoenix Open, T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, runner-up at The PLAYERS, and a T3 at the Wells Fargo Championship. Hatton is seventh in strokes-gained tee-to-green this season and that strong all-around game should make him a great course fit for Oak Hill, especially at 55-to-1 odds.

Wyndham Clark (80-to-1)

Wyndham Clark picked up his first PGA Tour victory two weeks ago at the Wells Fargo during what has been the best year of his professional golf career. A big part of his success has been a vast improvement with his irons, where he ranks 23rd in strokes-gained approach to the green this season and has gained shots in the category in eight of his last nine tournaments. Clark's length will also give him a big advantage at Oak Hill, as he ranks ninth in driving distance this season. At 80-to-1 odds at the best credit card betting sites, a bet on Clark could pay off by the end of the weekend.

Rickie Fowler (80-to-1)

Rickie Fowler had shown a steady decline since 2020, but he's finally rounded back into form this season, rejoining the top-50 in the Official World Golf Rankings for the first time in more than two years. His results have been remarkably consistent -- 10 top-20s in 14 starts, highlighted by a T2 at the ZOZO Championship. His game has always translated well at major tournaments as well with three top-10s in each major championship, including the PGA Championship. An 80-to-1 bet on Fowler to win is one of our top longshot golf bets this week.

Taylor Moore (130-to-1)

Taylor Moore will be making just his second career major championship start, following a T-39 at The Masters, and while the second-year PGA Tour player isn't well known to the casual viewer, he's capable of being in contention this weekend. Moore won for the first time at the Valspar Championship two months ago and has been on a steady rise since last summer, working his way into the top-50 in the world. One of the longest of longshots at 130-to-1 at the top PayPal betting sites, we're taking Moore as our last longshot play at the 2023 PGA Championship.