The Genesis Invitational One and Done Picks, Strategy and Analysis

This guest post is from PoolGenius, a provider of data-driven picks and tools that have helped pool players win at more than three times the expected rate.

Scheduled initially for Riviera Country Club, this year's edition of The Genesis Invitational has moved to Torrey Pines due to wildfire damage at Riviera. With a $20 million purse and a $4 million first-place payout, this is a critical week for Golf One and Done (OAD) pool players looking to maximize their edge.

Genesis Invitational: Tournament Overview

Before diving into our Genesis Invitational One and Done picks, here's a look at this week's tournament structure and prize distribution:

72-player limited field with a cut

$20 million purse, with $4 million to the winner

The first-place prize is one of the largest this season (tied with The Memorial and Arnold Palmer Invitational, trailing only The Players Championship)

Course change to Torrey Pines, which plays long and favors strong ball-strikers

This structure creates a key decision point for One and Done players, especially considering how top-tier players fit into the season-long strategy for managing picks.

Top Contenders to Win The Genesis Invitational

Here are the top golfers by outright odds (as of Tuesday, Feb. 11) heading into the tournament:

While Scheffler and McIlroy are clear favorites, strong mid-tier plays like Morikawa, Thomas, and Matsuyama could offer better value for certain pool strategies.

Most Popular Genesis Invitational One and Done Picks

Here's what we are projecting will be the most popular Genesis Invitational One and Picks this week:

High-Popularity Picks (8-14%)

Medium-Popularity Picks (4-7%)

Lower-Popularity Picks (1-3%)

Best Genesis Invitational One and Done Pick?

Given the tournament field and relatively high purse, your Genesis Invitational One and Done pick strategy boils down to two main approaches:

Stick With a Top Favorite (Option 1)

In most pools, McIlroy, Morikawa, or Scheffler are the strongest plays based on win probability and course fit.

If you're near the top of your standings, it makes sense to play it safe with one of the golfers toward the top of the odds board (despite their popularity).

Your decision comes down to balancing this week's prospects with future value. Should you save Scheffler and McIlroy for later on? This is where our Golf OAD Tool and Planner comes in handy.

Find a Sneaky-Good Leverage Play (Option 2)

If you need to make up ground, consider a less popular golfer with upside like Aberg, Cantlay, or Matsuyama.

In some pools, Scheffler himself could be a leverage play due to his surprisingly moderate ownership projections.

Pendrith finished 7th at Torrey Pines earlier this year, so he's an interesting option with some recent course history.

You need to remember that the best Golf One and Done pick this week depends on your specific pool format, where you are in the standings and your remaining golfer inventory.

Get an Edge in Your Golf One and Done Pools

Making the right Golf One and Done pick isn't just about this week—it's about long-term strategy. Managing player usage, tournament values, and pick popularity is what separates winning pool players from the rest.

That's where PoolGenius helps. Our Golf One and Done Tool provides:

Custom weekly picks based on your pool's format and size

Season-long player usage strategy to maximize expected value

Golfer ratings and matchup data using advanced analytics

Multi-entry optimization for managing multiple teams

