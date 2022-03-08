FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a very busy Tuesday with 11 games on the slate with four teams — Calgary, Toronto, Florida and Colorado — playing the second half of back-to-back. With 22 teams in action, there will be plenty of choices for DFS managers but also plenty of players that may be overlooked.

GOALIES

Robin Lehner, VGK at PHI ($7,900): Lehner was excellent in his last start, making 39 saves in a 2-1 win against the Sens. It was a much tougher game than expected, but after struggling for most of the season, it was arguably one of his best performances of the season. The Flyers offense continues to struggle, ranking 29th in GF/GP, and among goalies below $8,000, Lehner seems like the most reliable choice.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at NSH ($7,600): The Preds snapped a two-game losing streak with an emphatic 8-0 win over San Jose, but it wasn't much of a fight. Juuse Saros has struggled lately, losing six of his past seven starts, while Oettinger has been excellent and taken over the No. 1 job for the Stars. Behind their top line, Oettinger is also getting a lot of goal support, so even if this ends up being a high-scoring affair, the Stars should have the edge.

Marc-Andre Fleury, CHI vs. ANH ($7,500): Fleury actually played well against Tampa in his last start, except for a brief 32-second stretch where the Lightning scored three times. It bodes well for his matchup against the Ducks, who have lost seven of their past 11 games and John Gibson may not be available. The Ducks' goal scoring has also dried up a little bit, while the Hawks have been able to score at least three goals in four of their past five.

Alex Nedeljkovic, DET vs. ARI ($7,300): There's always a chance the Coyotes the surprise, but they're just 7-15-3 on the road and it'll be their first game away from home in nearly a month. Nedeljkovic's play has improved since allowing six goals in two consecutive games, and in his past three appearances has allowed six goals against strong teams, including a 35-save performance against the Lightning and allowing just one goal in a relief appearance against the Panthers.

VALUE PLAYS

Nicolas Roy, VGK at PHI ($4,400): Note Roy is listed as a center even tough he's filling in on the right wing on Vegas' top line for the time being, skating opposite Max Pacioretty with Jack Eichel at center. Taking Chandler Stephenson off the top line has allowed Vegas to be more balanced, and it has in turn allowed Roy to take the ice with their top players and see more offensive opportunities. Though he was held off the score sheet completely against the Sens in a fairly lousy effort by the team overall, Roy had scored two goals in his previous game and he's currently enjoying the best season of his career.

Nicholas Robertson, TOR vs. SEA ($3,000): Robertson did not score a point but managed to put three shots on goal in 12 minutes of ice time, both of which are encouraging signs as his role increases. Robertson will likely skate on John Tavares' line again, and he gets to face another team with weak goaltending after facing the Jackets on Monday.

Tyler Johnson, CHI at ANH ($3,600): It'll just be Johnson's fourth game since returning from neck injury, but his performances so far have been promising. He played 14 minutes against the Oilers, the most since his return, and also managed four shots on goal. He'll be playing on a line with Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat. Note Johnson is listed as a center even though he's the right wing on this line.

LINE STACKS

Red Wings vs. Coyotes

Dylan Larkin (C - $8,300), Tyler Bertuzzi (W - $8,100), Lucas Raymond (W - $6,000)

It feels a little pricey, but Bertuzzi has been playing at a point-per-game pace all season and this is good value for Raymond, who has scored 43 points this season. The best managers should hope for is a high-scoring barn burner, and this is Detroit's best option when it comes to generating offense.

Rangers at Wild

Mika Zibanejad (C - $7,700), Chris Kreider (W - $8,300), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $4,400)

This is not the most obvious stack on a busy night, and there's a lot of value, which makes it even more attractive. Zibanejad has scored three points on nine shots in his past two games, Kreider's a Rocket Richard candidate for most goals and Lafreniere has been scoring at nearly a point-per-game pace since getting moved onto the top line. The Wild's goaltending has imploded over the past month, and they've allowed the most goals in the league since Feb. 1.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at NJ ($7,200): This seems like an obvious choice, but when Roman Josi is the same salary against a tougher opponent and Adam Fox is only $200 lower even though he scores far fewer goals, Makar could end up being a value play. He snapped a goal drought since Jan. 28 and extended his point streak to 12 games Monday against the Isles.

Cam Fowler, ANH at CHI ($5,400): Fowler is on a three-game point streak and has a good chance to extend it to four games against the Blackhawks, who don't defend particularly well. The Ducks offense has dried up a little but, at the very least, Fowler should get plenty of chances as their ice time leader, averaging over 24 minutes per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.