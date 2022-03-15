DraftKings NHL: Tuesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Tuesday's NHL slate features 11 games after 7:00 p.m. EST. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Oilers are Tuesday's biggest favorites at home against a Detroit team that's in disarray, followed by the Panthers in San Jose, Rangers vs. the Ducks and Avalanche in Los Angeles. The Red Wings-Oilers and Panthers-Sharks games are tied for this slate's highest over/under at 6.5 goals. On the other end of the spectrum, Islanders-Capitals comes in at the slate's lowest over/under (5.5 goals).

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. ANH ($8,400): Shesterkin was uncharacteristically pedestrian during the Rangers' recently completed road trip, but he should bounce back on home ice against a Ducks team that's going through a painful road trip of its own. Anaheim has been outscored 17-8 en route to a 0-3-1 record on its trip thus far, while Shesterkin's 29-7-3 with a 2.07 GAA and .938 save percentage overall this season.

Darcy Kuemper, COL at LA ($8,300): Colorado's been a little leakier defensively of late, which has arguably benefited Kuemper's fantasy stock, as he's getting more opportunities to rack up saves. He's stopped 119 of 124 shots over his past three starts, most recently logging a 46-save shutout against Calgary to improve to 28-8-2 with a 2.47 GAA and .922 save percentage. If Kuemper has his number called against the Kings, he should be worth paying up for.

Vitek Vanecek, WAS vs. NYI ($7,900): Vanecek's riding a four-game winning streak, which has brought his record to 14-7-3 with a 2.35 GAA and .918 save percentage. Assuming he gets the nod for this one, Vanecek will have a nice opportunity to add to his success against an Islanders team that's averaging 2.70 goals per game — ninth-fewest in the league.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. VGK ($7,600): Hellebuyck hasn't been great lately, but then again, neither have the Golden Knights. Vegas has opened its current road trip with four consecutive losses while being outscored 16-8 over that span, making Hellebuyck an appealing matchup-based value play at $7,600.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Artemi Panarin, NYR vs. ANH ($5,200): Panarin's a superb value at $5,200. He's coming off a five-point game in Dallas, which boosted Panarin's season line to 16-52-68 in 54 games. The star winger's tied with former linemate Patrick Kane and Matthew Tkachuk for 12th in the league in points, and Panarin has played the fewest games of the three.

J.T. Miller, VAN vs. NJ ($6,800): Miller's as hot as it gets, with an 8-16-24 line and 29 shots during his active 12-game point streak. A Devils team that's allowing 3.46 goals per game is unlikely to slow him down.

Nick Suzuki, MON vs. ARI ($6,000): With five goals in his last five games and a 7-8-15 line over his last 10, Suzuki's making a strong late-season push offensively. The Coyotes are allowing 3.54 goals per game and will be finishing up a back-to-back, giving Suzuki a nice opportunity to build on his recent success.

Nick Schmaltz, ARI at MON ($5,000): Sticking in Coyotes-Canadiens, Schmaltz continues to show no signs of cooling down. He boasts a 6-10-16 line over a six-game point streak heading into this date with a Montreal team that's allowing a league-high 3.78 goals per game.

Craig Smith, BOS at CHI ($3,400): Smith has seven goals on 17 shots over his last five games. His hot shooting won't last forever, but the middle-six winger makes for a nice bargain option while he's hot, especially against a Blackhawks team that's giving up 3.43 goals per game.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Oilers vs. Red Wings

Connor McDavid (C - $9,000), Evander Kane (W - $6,300), Kailer Yamamoto (W - $3,000)

Detroit has let in 45 goals over its 1-7-0 rut, and who better to capitalize on the Red Wings' defensive struggles than the league's leading scorer? McDavid boasts a 32-51-83 line through 58 games, and his playmaking skills make his linemates dangerous here as well. Kane has an 8-7-15 line and 65 shots in 20 games with the Oilers, while Yamamoto has a 2-1-3 line in his last two games, making him an appealing value play.

Panthers at Sharks

Sam Bennett (C - $6,600), Jonathan Huberdeau (W - $7,200), Anthony Duclair (W - $4,700)

Florida's league-best offense will likely find success against a non-playoff Sharks team, and this line is as likely as any to lead the way. Huberdeau's 18-65-83 line in 59 games has him tied with McDavid for the league points lead. Bennett and Duclair are tied for second on the team in goals with 24 apiece, two shy of Aleksander Barkov's team-leading total, and the latter just had a four-game goal streak snapped.

Stars at Maple Leafs

Roope Hintz (C - $5,700), Jason Robertson (W - $6,200), Joe Pavelski (W - $5,700)

With Jack Campbell (ribs) on IR, Toronto is relying on Petr Mrazek in net. Mrazek has struggled under the increased pressure, allowing at least four goals in each of his last four starts, and his season GAA has ballooned to 3.48. Given that context, Dallas' top line should provide excellent value here. Robertson's been the hottest of the three with eight goals in his last five games. Hintz has a 23-26-49 line in 55 games, and Pavelski's at 25-38-62 in 58 appearances.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at LA ($7,300): With the Kings beat up on the blue line, they may not be as stout as usual defensively. Makar has been held off the scoresheet for two consecutive games, so the league's best scorer from the blue line is due for a breakout performance. He leads all defensemen in goals with 21, and Makar will be eager to retake the points lead among blueliners, as his 65 trail Roman Josi by one, though Makar's played one fewer game at 56.

Adam Fox, NYR vs. ANH ($5,500): Fox is third among defensemen with 58 points in 56 games, yet 14 blueliners in this slate alone are valued above him. He has a 1-8-9 line in his last seven games and should add to that success against the reeling Ducks.

Tyson Barrie, EDM vs. DET ($4,800): Barrie returned in style following a three-game absence due to an upper-body injury, notching a pair of helpers in Saturday's win over Tampa Bay. The level of competition is substantially lower in this one, and Barrie's role on the top power-play unit should be his ticket to success against defensively challenged Detroit.

Esa Lindell, DAL at TOR ($4,000): Lindell has stepped up with Miro Heiskanen shelved by an illness. The affordable blueliner has a 1-3-4 line over a three-game point streak, and he's well positioned to extend that streak given Toronto's recent struggles in net.

